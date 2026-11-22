The Supreme Court of India has raised fresh concerns over the possible health risks associated with marriages between close blood relatives. The apex court urged the centre to consider introducing suitable legislation or launching nationwide awareness campaigns about the potential consequences of such unions.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, issued a limited notice to the Union government while hearing a petition filed by a Bengaluru-based law student. The petition highlights the risk of hereditary disorders and disabilities among children born to parents who are close blood relatives.

Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Response on Cousin Marriages

In its order, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to consider whether suitable legislation or public awareness measures were needed to address the issue.

“Issue notice for the limited purpose of impressing upon the Union of India to consider the desirability of suitable legislation, or to ensure wide publicity through different channels, including a proper curriculum in schools and colleges, to instill scientific temper towards the negative impacts of consanguineous marriages,” the Court said.

The Bench also suggested involving Anganwadi workers and panchayats to spread awareness, particularly in rural areas where such marriages are reported to be prevalent.

Visually Impaired Law Student Moves Supreme Court

The petition was filed by Charvi S, a law student from Bengaluru who has a visual impairment. She suffers from retinitis pigmentosa and cone dystrophy, two conditions that cause progressive vision loss. Charvi was born to parents who are first cousins. She has attributed her genetic conditions to their marriage and approached the court seeking government intervention.

Her plea highlights how marriages between close blood relatives can increase the risk of certain inherited disorders in children. It also seeks greater awareness so that people can make informed decisions before marriage. During the hearing, CJI Surya Kant acknowledged the seriousness of the issue.

“This is an area of definite concern to all of us,” he observed.

Supreme Court Says Marriage Choice Is a Personal Right

However, Justice Joymalya Bagchi pointed out that courts cannot interfere with an individual’s freedom to choose a marriage partner. He referred to an earlier case involving an HIV-positive person and said that marriage decisions fall within the scope of personal choice.

“But you may say that the decision should be an informed decision,” Justice Bagchi added.

He also clarified that changing customary marriage practices through social reform legislation was the responsibility of Parliament and not the judiciary.

“We would not want to tread into that,” he said.

Court Highlights Need for Awareness in Rural Areas

In the course of the hearing, it was argued by the counsel for the petitioner that consanguineous marriages were common in some rural areas, where people might not have been made aware of the potential dangers of genetic disorders.

CJI Surya Kant felt that local bodies, along with the Anganwadi workers and the panchayats, could play a pivotal role in enlightening people on this matter. The Bench also appreciated the efforts of Charvi, who has a 40 per cent visual disability, in raising this matter before the court.

“We have full sympathy with this girl, and thank you for taking up this assignment,” the CJI remarked.