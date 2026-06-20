Can Cow Urine Help Fight Chikungunya? IIT Roorkee Study Finds Powerful Antiviral Compounds

A new study conducted by researchers at IIT Roorkee suggests encouraging results in the quest for a drug discovery that can be used to fight Chikungunya, a mosquito-borne viral disease that remains a major health problem in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. The researchers found that bioactive compounds present in cow urine distillate (CUD) had significant antiviral activity against the Chikungunya virus (CHIKV).

The results were reported in ACS Agricultural Science & Technology. This study was headed by Prof. Shailly Tomar and her colleagues from the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering at IIT Roorkee along with scientists from some top-notch Ayurveda and biomedicine research centers in India.

Laboratory tests show significant reduction in viral load

The team used a combination of advanced virology, metabolomics, molecular docking and biochemical analysis to identify the compounds responsible for the antiviral effects. According to the study, treatment with cow urine distillate reduced Chikungunya viral levels by more than 90 per cent at safe concentrations.

Researchers also tested an optimised formulation combining cow urine distillate with thymoquinone, derived from Nigella sativa, and piperine from black pepper. Under laboratory conditions, this combination achieved a 99.85 per cent reduction in viral load, according to a release.

Key compounds identified as potential antiviral candidates

Further studies revealed benzoic acid, hippuric acid, and oleic acid as significant compounds responsible for the antiviral efficacy. Researchers observed that the mentioned compounds were able to inhibit replication proteins which are essential for virus replication.

Commenting on the importance of the study, Professor Kamal Kishore Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said “emerging and re-emerging viral diseases demand innovative, affordable, and scientifically validated solutions. This research exemplifies IIT Roorkee’s commitment to advancing interdisciplinary science that bridges traditional knowledge systems with modern biotechnology to address pressing global health challenges.”

Researchers call for further studies before therapeutic use

Stressing on the significance of the findings, corresponding author of the study Prof. Shailly Tomar explained, “Apart from identifying bioactive molecules present in Ayurvedic Gau mutra ark which exhibit antiviral properties, our research underscores the strength of synergistic natural formulations. Our results have paved the way for the development of the next generation of antiviral treatments for Chikungunya virus infection, and possibly other related virus infections.”

Chikungunya is mainly transferred by Aedes mosquitoes, and it leads to fever, painful joints, and even long-term diseases. Even though chikungunya continues to become a global disease and affects many people, its treatment has not been well developed yet.

This research project was funded by the Ministry of AYUSH and consisted of laboratory tests, computer modeling, and anti-virus screenings. According to researchers, this research emphasizes the importance of natural compounds and integrative science in future medicine.

(with inputs from ANI)

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