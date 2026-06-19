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Home > India News > Can Encroachments Take Away Your Right To Walk On Footpaths? Supreme Court’s Landmark Ruling

Can Encroachments Take Away Your Right To Walk On Footpaths? Supreme Court’s Landmark Ruling

The Supreme Court has ruled that walking on a demarcated footpath is a fundamental right under the Constitution and takes priority over motor vehicle movement.

Supreme court says walking on footpaths a fundamental rights (Image: ANI, file photo)
Supreme court says walking on footpaths a fundamental rights (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 18:54 IST

The Supreme Court has ruled that walking on a demarcated footpath is a fundamental right under the Constitution, holding that pedestrian rights take precedence over the movement of motor vehicles on roads. In a significant judgment, the court said authorities have an enforceable duty to provide and maintain safe footpath infrastructure and that citizens can seek legal remedies and compensation if this right is violated. The ruling came in a case involving the death of a five-year-old boy who was struck by a tanker lorry while walking to school with his father at a location that had neither a footpath nor a pedestrian crossing.

According to reports, the judgment was delivered on Friday by a bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice AS Chandurkar. The court held that the right to walk is protected under Article 19(1)(d), which guarantees freedom of movement throughout India. It said this right must be read together with Articles 19(1)(a), 19(1)(b), 19(1)(c) and Article 21, which protects the right to life and personal liberty.

Court says lack of safe walking spaces cannot deny citizens their constitutional rights

Stressing the responsibility of authorities, the bench said, “If a road exists, there must then be a duty to ensure that a footpath is demarcated and maintained for walkers. This is an enforceable duty.”

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Reports say that the court further said citizens have the right to challenge violations of this right. “The violation of the right to walk on demarcated footpaths will entitle the citizens to invoke constitutional and legal remedies against duty bearers for restitution and compensation. This remedy is independent of the remedies that are available under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” the bench said.

Child’s death on a road without a footpath led to the landmark verdict

According to reports, the case stemmed from a tragic accident involving a five-year-old boy. His father was taking him to school at around 9 am when a tanker lorry hit the child from behind, crushing his waist and lower body. The boy later succumbed to his injuries. The Supreme Court noted that there was no footpath or pedestrian crossing at the accident site.

The court enhanced the compensation payable to the child’s father to Rs 11,44,628 and directed that the amount be paid within two months. It also set aside a High Court order that had reduced the compensation awarded earlier.

Why the Supreme Court said the right to walk comes before motor traffic

The bench observed that the absence of safe and comfortable footpath facilities has remained a long-standing issue across the country. It noted that urban planning in many Indian cities has largely prioritised vehicles, often pushing pedestrians into unsafe conditions.

As per reports, explaining its reasoning, the court said human beings walked long before the invention of wheels. It observed that the primary right of movement guaranteed under Article 19(1)(d) is the right to walk and that this right predates motorised transport. Therefore, the constitutional guarantee of free movement must include access to a safe and properly demarcated footpath. The judgment makes it clear that pedestrian rights cannot be sidelined because of encroachments, inadequate planning or the dominance of motor vehicles on public roads.

Also Read: ‘Thanks But No Thanks’: DMK Leader Publicly Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Call For Opposition Unity After Stalin’s Birthday Wish   

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Can Encroachments Take Away Your Right To Walk On Footpaths? Supreme Court’s Landmark Ruling
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Can Encroachments Take Away Your Right To Walk On Footpaths? Supreme Court’s Landmark Ruling

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Can Encroachments Take Away Your Right To Walk On Footpaths? Supreme Court’s Landmark Ruling
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