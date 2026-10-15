‘Can Hindus Eat Beef?’: Dhruv Rathee Faces 2 Defamation Cases, Delhi Court Summons Pasted At Gurugram Home

Days after spending about 22 hours in detention, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee is back in the legal spotlight. Two videos, made years apart, have now landed him in two separate courtroom battles in Delhi.

A Detention, Then a Courtroom

The latest chapter began on October 10, when Delhi and Gurugram Police detained Rathee at his Sector 56 residence in Gurugram. He had been planning to join a protest at Jantar Mantar led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protests saw heavy security, barricades, traffic restrictions and detentions. Rathee was released after around 22 hours.

Within days, the legal front opened up.

The Case Over the Ram-Sita Video

On Thursday, a fresh defamation suit against Rathee was filed at the Saket court. It concerns a video titled “Can Hindus Eat BEEF?”, which the petitioners allege claimed that Lord Ram and Goddess Sita consumed meat and alcohol during their exile. The petitioners, who describe themselves as Hindu devotees, say it hurt their religious sentiments. These are allegations that Rathee has not been reported to have answered in the material available.

Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Amita Sachdeva, one of the petitioners, said the matter had already been before the Delhi High Court once. According to her, the court directed the Centre to have the video removed, and on July 15, 2026, the government asked YouTube to take it down. The earlier petition was then disposed of.

That, she said, was not the end. A three-minute segment from the original 21-minute video was extracted and uploaded again. The petitioners returned to the High Court, which gave them liberty to file a fresh case. The Saket suit seeks a declaration, an injunction and damages. It also asks for an interim order stopping Google from restoring or hosting the video or any similar content.

A Hearing That Stalled

The matter came up for hearing on the same day, but the petitioners’ senior counsel, Makarand Natkar, appeared by video conference and could not finish his arguments because of technical problems. The District Judge adjourned the case to November 5.

An Eight-Year-Old Case Returns

The second case goes back to 2018. BJP IT Cell member Vikas Pandey filed a criminal defamation complaint over a Rathee video titled “BJP IT Cell Part 2”. Pandey says Rathee made around three videos alleging that he had offered Rs 50 lakh to someone to spread fake news against him.

The case also had a political thread. When AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal amplified the claim by retweeting it, Pandey named him as well. The matter reached the Supreme Court, where Kejriwal said in February 2024 that he had made a mistake by retweeting it. Pandey says Rathee never appeared in court.

Why Summons Were Pasted at His Door

Judicial Magistrate Rahul Jain heard Pandey’s plea for fresh summons. In an order dated October 12, the court noted that the complainant had been trying to serve Rathee for several years. Pandey’s advocate, Samaksh Sharma, told the court that Rathee ordinarily lives in Austria and had come to India for the CJP protests, so fresh summons were needed to act quickly.

The court allowed dasti service, which lets the complainant accompany the process server. Pandey said the summons was pasted outside Rathee’s Gurugram home because he was not coming out. Other details in the case record say Rathee has since been physically served at the same residence. The proceedings had been stuck since 2019 because earlier attempts to serve him failed.

What Lies Ahead

Rathee now has two cases to answer in two different courts. The next date in the Ram-Sita video suit is November 5, when the petitioners will resume their arguments and the court will hear whether it will restrain the video from returning online. In the 2018 case, the focus will turn to whether Rathee, who has been served after years of failed attempts, finally appears before the magistrate. Neither case has been decided, and every claim in both remains an allegation until the courts rule.

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