Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  'Can I Suck Your C***?' Swiggy Delivery Agent's Shocking Comment Sparks Outrage As Bengaluru Man Speaks Out – What Happened?

‘Can I Suck Your C***?’ Swiggy Delivery Agent’s Shocking Comment Sparks Outrage As Bengaluru Man Speaks Out – What Happened?

Swiggy blacklisted a delivery agent after a Bengaluru man accused him of sexual harassment. The complainant shared his experience on Reddit, sparking outrage.

‘Can I Suck Your C***?’ Swiggy Delivery Agent’s Shocking Comment Sparks Outrage As Bengaluru Man Speaks Out – What Happened?


Food delivery platform Swiggy has blacklisted a delivery agent after a 24-year-old Bengaluru man accused him of sexual harassment during a Swiggy Genie service. The customer detailed his disturbing experience on Reddit, revealing that the delivery agent allegedly made an explicit remark, leaving him shocked and uncomfortable.

Customer’s Shocking Allegation

According to the complainant, he had booked Swiggy Genie to send keys to his flatmate while staying at a friend’s place. When the delivery agent arrived, he handed over the package, but things took an unexpected turn.

  • The agent waited for a few seconds before asking for an OTP, which was unavailable at the time.
  • After another brief pause, the agent allegedly made an inappropriate sexual comment, saying, “Can I suck your c***?”
  • Stunned by the remark, the customer refused and later retrieved the package, fearing for his safety.

Concern Over Safety and Social Media Outrage

The man shared his ordeal on Reddit, calling the incident “proper harassment” and raising concerns about the safety of other customers, especially women. “Imagine if this person reached a girl’s house? I’m a big guy, but what if this happened to a woman alone at home?” he wrote.

His post quickly gained traction, with users expressing shock and frustration, demanding strict action from Swiggy.

Swiggy’s Initial Response and Action Taken

The complainant criticized Swiggy’s initial response, stating that customer support first blamed Rapido, as the Genie service is powered by Rapido riders. However, after persistent complaints:

  • Swiggy assigned a different rider to complete the delivery and apologized for the experience.
  • Following further pressure, Swiggy assured the customer that the incident was being taken seriously.
  • The delivery agent was blacklisted from both Swiggy and Rapido platforms.
  • Swiggy also confirmed that its customer support staff is undergoing additional training to better handle such sensitive cases in the future.

The incident has sparked discussions on customer safety in delivery services, raising questions about background checks and handling of harassment complaints in the gig economy.

