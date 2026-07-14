Can India Arrest Hafiz Saeed? What NIA Court’s Non-Bailable Warrant Really Means in the Pahalgam Terror Case

In the ongoing investigation into the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Pakistan-based chief of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hafiz Saeed. While the order is a significant legal move in the case, it raises a crucial question: Can India arrest Hafiz Saeed?

The Special Judge of the NIA Court issued the warrant on July 8, two days after the agency submitted a supplementary chargesheet naming the 76-year-old terrorist as an accused in the attack that killed 26 people, most of them tourists, in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Why did the NIA court issue a non-bailable warrant?

The NIA informed the court that Hafiz Saeed is an absconding accused who is deliberately avoiding arrest as per the court order. During the investigation, the agency sought an open-dated non-bailable warrant to take further legal action against him.

The supplementary chargesheet has named Saeed in his individual capacity and as the chief of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba and its proxy outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF). He has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

Can India arrest Hafiz Saeed?

The short answer is not easily. A non-bailable warrant is a court order directing law enforcement agencies to arrest the accused and produce him before the court. But executing such a warrant becomes significantly more difficult if the accused is believed to be residing outside India, as is the case with Hafiz Saeed, who the NIA says is a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The warrant itself does not automatically lead to an arrest in a foreign country. Instead, it bolsters India’s legal case against the accused and permits investigators to go ahead with proceedings while officially recording that the accused is dodging the law.

Any effort to take custody of Saeed would be dependent on international legal processes and cooperation from Pakistan, which has long been a contentious issue in cases involving cross-border terrorism.

Why is Hafiz Saeed named in the Pahalgam case?

The NIA, in a supplementary chargesheet, has alleged that Saeed was part of the conspiracy behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The agency has named him not only individually but also in connection with Lashkar-e-Taiba and its proxy front The Resistance Front.

India and the United States have already designated Saeed a global terrorist, and he is widely believed to be the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

What happened in the Pahalgam terror attack?

Last year, terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. The attack rattled the country and triggered a massive investigation by the NIA.

The latest development in that investigation is the issuance of a non-bailable warrant. It may not lead to the arrest of Hafiz Saeed immediately, but it is another formal legal step in India’s efforts to bring to justice those allegedly responsible for one of the country’s deadliest recent terror attacks.