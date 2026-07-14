LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Can India Arrest Hafiz Saeed? What NIA Court’s Non-Bailable Warrant Really Means in the Pahalgam Terror Case

Can India Arrest Hafiz Saeed? What NIA Court’s Non-Bailable Warrant Really Means in the Pahalgam Terror Case

The NIA court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack. But can India actually arrest the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba chief? Here's what the latest legal move means.

Hafiz Saeed (Photo: ANI)
Hafiz Saeed (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 15:26 IST

In the ongoing investigation into the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Pakistan-based chief of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hafiz Saeed. While the order is a significant legal move in the case, it raises a crucial question: Can India arrest Hafiz Saeed?

The Special Judge of the NIA Court issued the warrant on July 8, two days after the agency submitted a supplementary chargesheet naming the 76-year-old terrorist as an accused in the attack that killed 26 people, most of them tourists, in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

You Might Be Interested In

Why did the NIA court issue a non-bailable warrant?

The NIA informed the court that Hafiz Saeed is an absconding accused who is deliberately avoiding arrest as per the court order. During the investigation, the agency sought an open-dated non-bailable warrant to take further legal action against him.

The supplementary chargesheet has named Saeed in his individual capacity and as the chief of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba and its proxy outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF). He has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

Can India arrest Hafiz Saeed?

The short answer is not easily.  A non-bailable warrant is a court order directing law enforcement agencies to arrest the accused and produce him before the court. But executing such a warrant becomes significantly more difficult if the accused is believed to be residing outside India, as is the case with Hafiz Saeed, who the NIA says is a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The warrant itself does not automatically lead to an arrest in a foreign country. Instead, it bolsters India’s legal case against the accused and permits investigators to go ahead with proceedings while officially recording that the accused is dodging the law.

Any effort to take custody of Saeed would be dependent on international legal processes and cooperation from Pakistan, which has long been a contentious issue in cases involving cross-border terrorism.

Why is Hafiz Saeed named in the Pahalgam case?

The NIA, in a supplementary chargesheet, has alleged that Saeed was part of the conspiracy behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The agency has named him not only individually but also in connection with Lashkar-e-Taiba and its proxy front The Resistance Front.

India and the United States have already designated Saeed a global terrorist, and he is widely believed to be the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

What happened in the Pahalgam terror attack?

Last year, terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. The attack rattled the country and triggered a massive investigation by the NIA.

The latest development in that investigation is the issuance of a non-bailable warrant. It may not lead to the arrest of Hafiz Saeed immediately, but it is another formal legal step in India’s efforts to bring to justice those allegedly responsible for one of the country’s deadliest recent terror attacks.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Can India Arrest Hafiz Saeed? What NIA Court’s Non-Bailable Warrant Really Means in the Pahalgam Terror Case
Tags: nia

RELATED News

Will Ayushman Bharat Health Cover Increase To Rs 10 Lakh? Here’s What The Proposal Means

The Akshansh Yadav Effect: The Youngest CEO Redefining Digital Media in India

Nitin Gadkari Says E20 Petrol Can Change India’s Future. Here’s Why He Thinks So

Podcast With Sudhanshu: A Journey of Learning, Purpose, and Growth

Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Row: SC Refuses Friday Namaz Inside Complex, Orders Alternate Site; Seeks Centre, MP Govt and ASI Reply

LATEST NEWS

Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2, To Star Alongside Sohum Shah And Nawazuddin Siddiqui; Release Date Announced

ODI World Cup 2027: Rohit Sharma’s Future Under Scanner as BCCI to Assess Former India Captain After IND vs ENG ODI Series | Report

India Summons Iranian Diplomat, Lodges ‘Strong Protest’ After Hormuz Strike Kills Sailor

Pakistan Cricket Board Under Fire After Report Claims PCB Charges $25,000 NOC Fee For MLC Players

‘The Best Ones Were Never Loudest’: Why Bear Grylls Gave PM Modi A Special Shoutout

Who Was the Original Owner of Mannat? The Story Behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Home, Its Purchase, Heritage Status, Worth, And Supreme Court Row

Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Row: SC Refuses Friday Namaz Inside Complex, Orders Alternate Site; Seeks Centre, MP Govt and ASI Reply

MG Unveils Two Exciting Concept Cars Combining Sporting Heritage and Advanced Technology at The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026

What Happened Inside the Moving Car in Maharashtra? Husband Allegedly Kills Wife, Drives to Police Station With Her Body

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England Match Live on TV And Online in India? Check Telecast Channel, OTT And Match Time

Can India Arrest Hafiz Saeed? What NIA Court’s Non-Bailable Warrant Really Means in the Pahalgam Terror Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Can India Arrest Hafiz Saeed? What NIA Court’s Non-Bailable Warrant Really Means in the Pahalgam Terror Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Can India Arrest Hafiz Saeed? What NIA Court’s Non-Bailable Warrant Really Means in the Pahalgam Terror Case
Can India Arrest Hafiz Saeed? What NIA Court’s Non-Bailable Warrant Really Means in the Pahalgam Terror Case
Can India Arrest Hafiz Saeed? What NIA Court’s Non-Bailable Warrant Really Means in the Pahalgam Terror Case
Can India Arrest Hafiz Saeed? What NIA Court’s Non-Bailable Warrant Really Means in the Pahalgam Terror Case

QUICK LINKS