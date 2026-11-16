Can Indiabulls Stop A Journalist From Future Reporting? Paranjoy Guha Thakurta Takes Fight To Delhi High Court

Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, a journalist, has objected to the decision by a Delhi court to impose a restriction on his coverage of the company Indiabulls and its promoter Sameer Gehlaut, saying that the order undermines his capacity to report independently about issues of public interest. In this appeal to the Delhi High Court, he objects to the restrictions ordered on October 24 against his publication of any material about the complainants, as well as the order to take down a 2019 article from his website. It is unclear why such wide restrictions have been imposed on him, without even hearing him, given that the article had been accessible for seven years.

The dispute centres on ‘The Maze of Political Links of Indiabull’s Sameer Gehlaut’, written by Guha Thakurta and Sourodipto Sanyal. Published on NewsClick on September 30, 2019, it was subsequently reproduced on Guha Thakurta’s website, paranjoy.in. The article examined Gehlaut’s political connections through public records and carried both his denial and those of the Indiabulls group.

Delhi High Court challenge raises concerns over seven-year-old publication

The injunction was issued by the Principal District and Sessions Judge at Patiala House Courts in a defamation suit filed by Indiabulls Nests Limited and Gehlaut against 41 defendants. Guha Thakurta argues that the court imposed an unconstitutional prior restraint by prohibiting him from publishing “any further contents in relation to the plaintiffs” until the case is decided.

He has also questioned the absence of any finding that his article was malicious or palpably false. According to the appeal, Gehlaut was the founder, promoter and chairman of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited when the article was published.

Delhi High Court appeal questions why journalist was not heard

The journalist has challenged the procedure followed by the district court, arguing that it failed to record reasons for granting an injunction without notice, as required under Order XXXIX Rule 3 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC).

His appeal points to earlier communication between the parties. Gehlaut had sent him a legal notice on August 27 seeking removal of the article. Guha Thakurta replied on September 02, refusing to remove it and referring to a Supreme Court order dated August 18. The plaintiffs also possessed his email address and served him with the suit papers within a day of the injunction. He argues that these circumstances did not justify passing an order without hearing him.

Delhi High Court told urgency cited by plaintiffs concerned unrelated images

Another objection concerns the district court’s observation that the publications were “of recent origin and still continuing”. Guha Thakurta argues that his article was published in September 2019, while the urgency cited by the plaintiffs related to anonymous images first noticed on October 21. He maintains that he had no connection with those images.

The plaintiffs had initially sought an ex-parte injunction only until the next hearing and undertaken to press for disposal of their application within 30 days. However, the trial court finally disposed of the injunction application and made the restrictions effective until the defamation suit was decided. The journalist says this deprived him of an opportunity to contest the application and defeated the requirement under Order XXXIX Rule 3A CPC for expeditious disposal of injunction applications granted without notice.

Delhi High Court asked to protect reporting on Supreme Court-directed CBI inquiry

Guha Thakurta has further argued that the blanket restriction could prevent him from reporting on matters connected with the CBI inquiry directed by the Supreme Court. He claims the order causes irreparable injury by forcing the removal of his journalistic work and preventing future reporting, even though the article had remained online for nearly seven years before legal action was initiated.

The appeal seeks setting aside of the October 24 order insofar as it applies to him and his article. In a separate application for interim relief, he has requested a stay on the order and a direction preventing Indiabulls Nests Limited and Gehlaut from initiating proceedings under Order XXXIX Rule 2A CPC or contempt proceedings based on the injunction while the appeal is pending.

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