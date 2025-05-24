Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
Can Maharashtra Become A $5 Trillion Economy By 2047? Fadnavis Unveils 3-Stage Vision Aligned With Viksit Bharat

Maharashtra targets a $5 trillion economy by 2047, says CM Fadnavis. A 3-stage vision aims for $1 trillion by 2030, aligned with India's Viksit Bharat mission.

Can Maharashtra Become A $5 Trillion Economy By 2047? Fadnavis Unveils 3-Stage Vision Aligned With Viksit Bharat


In an ambitious move that mirrors India’s larger developmental vision, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday declared that the state is working toward becoming a $5 trillion economy by the year 2047. The announcement was made during a meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council, where Fadnavis presented a strategic plan for the state’s long-term economic transformation.

He emphasized that the state government is fully aligned with the central government’s goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ — a developed India by 2047. Maharashtra’s roadmap, called “Maharashtra 2047”, is structured in three distinct phases aimed at achieving economic, social, and heritage-related development.

The first milestone in the plan is to reach a $1 trillion economy by 2030. To achieve this, the state has launched targeted development programmes, including a 100-day initiative grounded in principles of good governance, citizen-centric reforms, and departmental accountability. According to the CM, more than 700 targets have already been completed across various government departments under this initiative.

Following this, Maharashtra is currently implementing a 150-day action plan as part of its second phase. This plan focuses on three timelines:

  • A short-term five-year vision leading up to 2029

  • A medium-term vision for 2035, coinciding with the state’s 75th anniversary

  • A long-term blueprint extending to 2047, which sets the final goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy

Fadnavis stressed that these initiatives are not just aspirational but are backed by measurable targets and actionable strategies. He reiterated that Maharashtra is committed to preserving its rich heritage while fostering modern development, innovation, and economic inclusion.

The state’s economic roadmap aims to improve infrastructure, attract investment, enhance digital governance, and implement people-friendly reforms to fast-track growth.

With these concrete timelines and integrated planning, Maharashtra hopes to position itself not just as India’s economic powerhouse, but as a global leader in governance and inclusive development.

devendra fadnavis Maharashtra economic vision Viksit Bharat 2047

