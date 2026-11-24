The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Law Commission of India over allegations that elected representatives use resignations to escape action under the anti-defection law. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, issued notices on November 23. The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by A Sethu.

The petition raises concerns about legislators resigning when disqualification proceedings are pending or expected against them. It argues that such resignations can help politicians avoid legal consequences while changing the political balance in state assemblies.

Why Has the Supreme Court Been Approached?

The petitioner has alleged that some Members of Parliament (MPs) and MLAs resign before the Speaker or Chairman can decide disqualification proceedings against them under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. According to the plea, this practice can help legislators escape the consequences of defection. It can also affect the strength of political parties and the survival of elected governments.

The petition argues that resignation and disqualification are separate constitutional processes. Therefore, a legislator’s resignation should not automatically end an ongoing disqualification case. Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in Shrimanth Balasaheb Patil v. Hon’ble Speaker, the petitioner has maintained that resignation does not, by itself, make pending disqualification proceedings infructuous.

The plea states, “A resignation process that can be used to postpone, and then to avoid, the consequences of defection, coupled with the absence of any enforced time-limit for deciding disqualification petitions, impairs the integrity of the electoral mandate”.

The matter has also been tagged with another petition, K Suthan v. Union of India, which questions whether candidates who resign after winning elections should be made to repay election expenditure if they contest again on another party’s ticket.

Three-Month Deadline and Independent Tribunal Proposed

One of the major demands in the petition is a fixed timeline for deciding disqualification cases. The petitioner has asked the Centre to consider introducing a statutory deadline of three months for deciding such matters under the Tenth Schedule. Any delay beyond this period, the plea says, should be allowed only in exceptional circumstances with recorded reasons.

The demand refers to the Supreme Court’s judgment in Keisham Meghachandra Singh v. Hon’ble Speaker, which stated that disqualification petitions should ordinarily be decided within three months. The petition has also questioned whether Speakers and Chairpersons should continue deciding these cases, given their political associations.

It has urged the government and the Law Commission to examine the possibility of establishing an independent and permanent tribunal to handle disqualification disputes.

Petition Seeks Restrictions on Ministerial Appointments

The plea has also called for greater transparency in resignation and disqualification proceedings. It wants resignation letters, notices, replies, hearing schedules and final orders to be made publicly available, subject to necessary legal restrictions.

Another key demand is that legislators who resign while facing disqualification proceedings should not be appointed as ministers or given other paid political positions until the case is decided in their favour or they win re-election. The petitioner has referred to Articles 75(1B), 164(1B) and 361B of the Constitution in support of this demand.

What Does the Plea Say About Floor Tests?

The petition has also raised concerns about government formation in hung assemblies. It argues that political parties claiming majority support should prove it through a floor test inside a properly constituted legislative assembly.

According to the plea, letters of support and demonstrations outside the legislature should not replace a floor test. It also argues that legislators facing disqualification proceedings could influence confidence motions and other important decisions while their cases remain pending.

The petitioner has cited several previous Supreme Court judgments, including Kihoto Hollohan v. Zachillhu and Subhash Desai v. Principal Secretary. The plea further claims that representations were earlier submitted to the President, Prime Minister, Union Law Minister, parliamentary presiding officers and other authorities. However, it alleges that no substantial action followed. The Supreme Court’s notices now seek responses from the concerned authorities on the issues raised in the petition.