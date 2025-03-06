Can Now Bangladesh Hold Free And Fair Elections? Youth Leader Says ‘Not Possible This Year’

Islam, in his first public interview as the head of JNP, questioned whether the country’s current law and order situation would allow for free and fair elections.

Youth leader Nahid Islam of the recently established political party- JNP (Jatiya Nagorik Party) raised concerns over the country’s situation to hold free and fair elections. Speaking to the media, Islam pointed on the interim government headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has not adequately addressed public safety, leaving the nation unprepared for the electoral process.

“We had hoped for significant improvements in the law and order situation over the last seven months. While some reforms have been implemented, they have not met our expectations,” Islam remarked. “Under the current circumstances, with the existing state of policing and security, I don’t believe it’s feasible to conduct a national election.”

1st Public Figure To Question The Government

Islam had stepped down as an advisor to the interim government and is known to be the first public figure to question the timeline set by Yunus for elections.

Yunus had confirmed earlier that the election would be held in December 2025, though he acknowledged that additional reforms could delay the date by several months, depending on the national consensus.

Experts suggest that Islam’s youthful leadership and his party’s emerging influence could reshape Bangladesh’s political dynamics, which have long been dominated by the Awami League under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Both of these major political forces have called for an early election, seeking the restoration of a democratically elected government.

Islam claims that his party is all set to contest elections but there is a need for ‘Proclamation of the July Revolution’—a draft charter that the interim government plans to finalize with input from various political parties and civil society groups.

Islam further clarified, “If a consensus on the charter is reached within a month, elections should be held immediately. However, if the process takes longer, a delay in elections will be necessary.”

