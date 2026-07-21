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Home > India News > Can Police Arrest or Detain MPs Without Speaker’s Nod? Here’s What The Law Says

Can Police Arrest or Detain MPs Without Speaker’s Nod? Here’s What The Law Says

Can police arrest an MP without the Speaker's approval? Here is what Article 105, Section 135A CPC, and law say about parliamentary immunity.

Can Police Arrest or Detain MPs Without Speaker’s Nod? Here’s What The Law Says

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-21 22:31 IST

Following the detention of several MPs Including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav among others during a high-profile protest near 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, outside the Prime Minister’s official residence, a political debate has arisen among netizens regarding the legal procedures involved in detaining a Member of Parliament (MP). Several questions have emerged over whether law enforcement needs prior permission from the Lok Sabha Speaker or the Rajya Sabha Chairman. Under the law, MPs do not enjoy immunity from arrest in criminal cases, and police can detain or arrest them without obtaining prior approval from the presiding officer.

No Prior Permission Required for Arrest in Criminal Cases

The Indian Constitution does not require police or investigating agencies to seek the Speaker’s or Chairman’s approval before arresting an MP in connection with a criminal offense. In India, an MP is subject to the same criminal laws as any other citizen. However, once an MP is detained or arrested, authorities are obligated to immediately inform the Speaker or Chairman of the House to which the member belongs.

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Constitutional Privileges of MPs

Under Article 105 of the Constitution, MPs enjoy certain parliamentary privileges, but these are strictly limited in scope and primarily protect freedom of speech within Parliament. However, under Section 135A of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), MPs are protected from arrest in civil cases during a Parliamentary session, as well as 40 days before its commencement and 40 days after its conclusion.

What Happens After an MP Is Arrested?

Once an arrest or detention is made, the arresting authority must send an official written communication to the Speaker or Chairman detailing the reason for detention, the location where the MP is held, and any details regarding their transfer or release. Subsequently, it is the duty of the presiding officer of the House to inform the other members of Parliament to ensure complete procedural transparency.


Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Detained Outside PM’s Residence After Scuffle With Police; Sonia Gandhi Meets Detained Leaders

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Can Police Arrest or Detain MPs Without Speaker’s Nod? Here’s What The Law Says
Tags: Can MP be arrested during protestCan police arrest MP without Speaker permissionDo MPs need Speaker nod for arrestParliamentary immunity for MPs India

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Can Police Arrest or Detain MPs Without Speaker’s Nod? Here’s What The Law Says

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Can Police Arrest or Detain MPs Without Speaker’s Nod? Here’s What The Law Says
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