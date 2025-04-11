Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
'Can Stalin Say What He Has Done For Tamil?' Amit Shah Slams DMK After Confirming BJP-AIADMK Alliance

Shah also hit out at the DMK for politicising issues like NEET and the proposed delimitation exercise. “These are being used by the DMK to shift focus from their failures,” he said.

MK Stalin, Amit Shah

MK Stalin, Amit Shah


Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reaffirmed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu, while launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Shah declared, “BJP respects Tamil language, people, and culture. But what has MK Stalin done for Tamil?”

This political development comes ahead of the high-stakes 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the BJP making key strategic moves in the state, including appointing senior leader and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran as the new Tamil Nadu BJP President, replacing K. Annamalai.

BJP Highlights Commitment to Tamil Culture

Reiterating the BJP’s cultural outreach, Shah said, “Wherever there is an NDA government, we ensure that students can study medicine and engineering in their mother tongue. I have been requesting CM Stalin for three years to implement Tamil medium in professional courses, but nothing has been done.”

He alleged that the DMK has consistently failed to protect Tamil interests and accused the Stalin-led government of using emotional and religious issues like Sanatana Dharma and the three-language policy to divert public attention from real problems.

Shah Targets DMK on NEET, Delimitation, and Corruption

Shah also hit out at the DMK for politicising issues like NEET and the proposed delimitation exercise. “These are being used by the DMK to shift focus from their failures,” he said.

He further accused the DMK government of being embroiled in multiple scams, claiming corruption in sectors such as liquor, sand mining, cash-for-jobs, and the MNREGA scheme. “There are scams amounting to Rs 39,000 crore. Now, Stalin and Udhayanidhi must answer the people,” he added.

The renewed BJP-AIADMK alliance marks a significant realignment in Tamil Nadu politics. With Nainar Nagendran taking over as the new state party chief, the BJP seems keen to expand its base and sharpen its Tamil outreach ahead of the elections.

As political temperatures rise in Tamil Nadu, the BJP is positioning itself as a party that “respects Tamil identity”a clear attempt to counter the DMK’s longstanding dominance in Dravidian politics.

Filed under

amit shah BJP Tamilnadu

