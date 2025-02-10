Can The INDIA Bloc Survive? Internal Rifts And Election Setbacks Weaken Opposition

As BJP continues to consolidate power, the INDIA bloc faces a leadership crisis and growing internal rifts, threatening its ability to challenge the ruling party effectively.

The recent Delhi Assembly elections have exposed cracks within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), raising serious questions about its future. The results, as predicted by exit polls, saw the Bharatiya Janata Party securing a landslide victory with 48 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party followed with 22 seats, while the Congress failed to secure a single seat despite an increase in vote share. This electoral debacle shows Congress’s continued struggle in the capital, signaling deeper issues within the opposition coalition.

Even before the elections, tensions were evident within the INDIA bloc. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had criticized AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, labeling him the “architect of the liquor scam,” a sentiment that mirrored BJP’s attacks. Priyanka Gandhi’s remark on the Delhi election results “People wanted change, they voted for it” not only reflects the voters’ mandate but also hints at the tensions and disagreements among INDIA bloc leaders.

This public rift between two key alliance partners highlighted the lack of coordination and trust within the bloc. The divisions were further amplified as Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, targeted AAP over corruption allegations, raising concerns about whether the alliance was truly united against the BJP.

INDIA Bloc’s Formation And Ideological Mismatches

The INDIA alliance was conceived as a broad coalition of opposition parties determined to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, its member parties, with vastly different ideologies and regional priorities, have struggled to maintain unity. The Congress, the Left, AAP, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Shiv Sena (UBT) are part of this coalition, but their electoral strategies and internal conflicts suggest a fragile foundation.

Kerala: Congress vs. CPI(M) Rivalry Continues

Kerala presents a classic case of ideological contradictions within the INDIA bloc. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Congress are principal rivals in the state, but at the national level, they remain allies. Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy from Wayanad, a stronghold of the Left, added tensions, with CPI(M) leaders openly criticizing his choice.

The recent Thrissur Pooram controversy, where Congress and CPI(M) clashed over religious sentiments, further deepened their divide. The inquiry report by ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, which claims that the Thrissur Pooram festival in April was deliberately disrupted with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections, had sparked controversy in Kerala. The constant political sparring between these two INDIA partners in Kerala raises the question: can they truly collaborate at the national level while remaining fierce rivals in the state?

Maharashtra: Cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi

The Maharashtra Assembly elections further exposed divisions within the opposition. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faced a humiliating defeat, securing only 46 out of 288 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve blamed Congress for being “overconfident” and failing to accommodate its allies.

The party’s mouthpiece, Saamana, criticized Congress’s approach in Haryana and Maharashtra, pointing out that exclusionary strategies led to their downfall. The internal blame game has weakened the MVA’s position, making it clear that a lack of coordination and mutual trust is eroding the alliance’s credibility.

Jammu & Kashmir: Omar Abdullah’s Veiled Dig at INDIA Bloc

In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) allied with Congress in the elections. However, as BJP surged ahead in the Delhi polls, NC leader Omar Abdullah took to social media to mock the ongoing rifts within the INDIA bloc. His cryptic post, “Aur lado aapas mein!!!” (Keep fighting among yourselves!), hinted at his dissatisfaction with the disjointed opposition campaign. While the NC and Congress managed to form a government in J&K, the BJP’s dominance in the Jammu region indicates that the alliance is failing to make significant inroads against the ruling party.

Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav’s Support Fails to Revive AAP

Despite backing from prominent INDIA leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP suffered a major setback in Delhi. The defeat has shifted the power dynamics within the opposition alliance, with Rahul Gandhi attempting to reclaim leadership. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee even suggested that Mamata Banerjee should take charge of the INDIA bloc, arguing that Congress’s continued electoral failures disqualify it from leading the opposition. Lalu Prasad Yadav echoed similar sentiments, further indicating Congress’s declining influence within the bloc.

The Future of INDIA Bloc: Leadership Crisis and BJP’s Strength

The growing infighting within the INDIA bloc raises serious concerns about its future. While it was initially successful in reducing BJP’s dominance in the Lok Sabha elections, the subsequent state election failures have cast doubt on its viability as a cohesive opposition front. In Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dismissed claims that BJP’s Delhi victory would affect upcoming state polls. However, the fractures within the alliance cannot be ignored.

As BJP continues to consolidate power, the INDIA bloc must address its leadership crisis, internal rivalries, and inconsistent election strategies. The alliance’s inability to present a united front has played into BJP’s hands, making it the undisputed political giant in India. Without urgent restructuring and strategic alignment, the INDIA bloc risks further fragmentation, ultimately benefiting the ruling party in future elections.

