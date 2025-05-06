Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
  Can You Fly To Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh After Indian Army's Operation Sindoor? Indigo Issues Advisory

Can You Fly To Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh After Indian Army's Operation Sindoor? Indigo Issues Advisory

Meanwhile, heavy exchange of artillery fire has been taking place at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, after the launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Army to carry out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. (PoJK)

Can You Fly To Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh After Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor? Indigo Issues Advisory

Indigo


Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan following the Indian Army’s precision strikes on Pakistani terror camps, Indigo Airlines issued a flight advisory for commuters flying to and from selected cities in the country.

Taking to social media X, Indigo in a post on X stated that flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala would be impacted. The airlines requested passengers to check flight status before reaching the airport.

“Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from #Srinagar, #Jammu, #Amritsar, #Leh, #Chandigarh and #Dharamshala are impacted. We request you to check your flight status before reaching the airport,” the post read.

Furthermore, flights to and from Bikaner would also be impacted due to the current airspace restrictions.

“Update: Flights to/from #Bikaner are also impacted by the current airspace restrictions. We request you to check your flight status before reaching the airport,” the post further reads.

Earlier, India’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that the strikes were part of “Operation Sindoor,” targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The ministry stated, “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.” The operation followed the “barbaric” Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

Meanwhile, heavy exchange of artillery fire has been taking place at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, after the launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Army to carry out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. (PoJK)

This comes days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people.

However, Pakistan violated the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhimber Gali area, just hours after India carried out the precision strikes. The Indian Army is responding “appropriately in a calibrated manner,” officials said.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) wrote: “Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. The Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

