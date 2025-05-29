Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Can You Still Eat Seafood In Kerala? Concerns Rise After Cargo Ship Sinks Off Kochi

Kerala is on alert after the MSC ELSA 3 container ship sank off the Kochi coast, raising fears of a chemical leak. Authorities confirm no seafood contamination yet, urge public to avoid panic as scientific testing continues.

The sinking of the Liberian container ship MSC ELSA 3 just 15 nautical miles off the coast of Kochi early Sunday has sparked widespread concern across Kerala, especially regarding the safety of seafood. With Kerala being India’s top fish-consuming state, rumors of a chemical spill have caused alarm among fishers, vendors, and daily seafood consumers.

Despite many social media posts and WhatsApp forwards spreading panic—often mixed with memes and satire—the anxiety among the public is very real. Stakeholders in Kerala’s thriving fish trade fear a sharp drop in consumer confidence could hurt their livelihoods.

What Was Onboard the MSC ELSA 3?

According to the Ministry of Defence, MSC ELSA 3 was carrying 640 containers, including:

  • 13 containers of hazardous materials

  • 12 containers of calcium carbide

  • 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel

  • 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil

This cargo has raised environmental and health concerns in the event of a leak or spill, prompting urgent preventive action.

What Steps Have Authorities Taken?

Authorities have sprung into action with rapid response units led by the Pollution Control Board. Key measures include:

  • Deployment of oil booms around river mouths and estuaries

  • A fishing ban within a 20-nautical mile radius of the sunken vessel

  • Water sample collection and ongoing monitoring by the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and Kerala Fisheries Department

Speaking to Mathrubhumi News, CMFRI Director Dr. Grinson George said there is no reason to stop eating seafood at this point. “Fish from the impacted zone are not reaching local markets,” he assured, adding that water quality assessments are ongoing.

Is the Seafood in Markets Safe?

As of now, there is no scientific evidence to suggest seafood in Kerala markets is contaminated. Experts emphasize:

  • The current fishing ban prevents catch from the affected area from entering markets

  • Ongoing testing of seawater and marine life is underway

  • Public guidance will be issued if and when any risk is confirmed

Food safety specialists also noted that even in the event of a chemical spill, the massive volume of ocean water could dilute toxins, minimizing potential harm.

Avoiding Panic While Awaiting Data

Authorities urge the public not to jump to conclusions. Official findings will be released once scientific evaluations are complete. Until then, there is no official advisory against seafood consumption.

“Let’s not create unnecessary panic,” a senior official from the Fisheries Department told reporters. “Clear directives will be issued if any contamination is confirmed. Until then, consumers should continue with caution, not fear.”

Filed under

Kochi container vessel leak MSC ELSA 3 ship sinking Seafood In Kerala

