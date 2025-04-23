Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Canada The Only G7 Nation Silent on Pahalgam Terror Attack That Claimed 28 Lives

U.S. President Donald Trump, writing on Truth Social, described the attack as “deeply disturbing” and assured full support to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India.

Canada The Only G7 Nation Silent on Pahalgam Terror Attack That Claimed 28 Lives

Canada PM Mark Carney


Canada has yet to release an official statement on the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, even as other global powers, including Pakistan, China, and the Taliban, have issued condemnations.

Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre Condemns the Attack

While the Canadian government remains silent, opposition leader Pierre Poilievre took to social media to denounce the violence.

On X (formerly Twitter), Poilievre wrote, “I condemn in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that took the lives of innocent civilians, including tourists and families. Our hearts are with the victims, their loved ones, and all those affected. Canada stands united against terror in all its forms.”

Despite Poilievre’s statement, Canada remains the only G7 country yet to issue an official government response.

G7 Countries Respond Strongly to Kashmir Terror Attack

All other G7 nations, including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, have issued firm condemnations and expressed solidarity with India.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the attack as “heinous” and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families. “We share the profound sorrow of the victims’ families,” he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed sympathy, writing, “Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the people of India.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed grief and solidarity, stating she was “deeply saddened” and offered support to the victims, the injured, and the people of India.

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru expressed shock and outrage, saying, “I resolutely condemn such a vicious attack.” He extended condolences and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to fighting terrorism alongside India and the global community.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the incident, calling it “utterly devastating,” and offered support to the victims and the people of India.

U.S. President Donald Trump, writing on Truth Social, described the attack as “deeply disturbing” and assured full support to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas joined global leaders in condemning the attack in Pahalgam.

In a post on X, Kallas wrote, “I condemn today’s heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Our deep condolences go to the victims, their families, and the people of India. The EU stands firm against terrorism.”

