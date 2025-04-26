Canada Updates Travel Advisory For India After Pahalgam Terror Attack On Tourist

The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for India after the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. The advisory advises Canadians to avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and areas near the Pakistan border. It also mentioned that the Attari-Wagah crossing is currently closed.

The advisory stated, “The security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is tense. There are high risks of violent protests, civil unrest and acts of terrorism and militancy.” The Union Territory of Ladakh is not included in this warning.

Ongoing Risks in Jammu and Kashmir

The updated advisory explained that violent clashes between militants and security forces happen regularly.

“Terrorist attacks against security forces have led to civilian casualties. Further attacks could take place at any time. You could find yourself in the wrong place at the wrong time,” it said.

The advisory emphasized that the situation could become dangerous for travelers without warning.

Border Areas Also Under Advisory

Canada also warned its citizens about traveling near the border with Pakistan, especially along the Line of Control (LoC).

The advisory noted, “The security situation along the border with Pakistan, especially along the Line of Control (LoC), which separates the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from Pakistan-administered Kashmir, remains volatile.”

It added that cross-border gunfire and shelling continue to happen at times.

Caution Near Other Borders

Canadians were also advised not to travel within 10 kilometers of the Pakistan border in Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan due to the unpredictable security situation.

General Travel Warning for India

The Canadian government advised travelers to exercise a high degree of caution across India.

“The level of tension between India and Pakistan may change suddenly. You could experience difficulties when travelling between the two countries. You may be subject to scrutiny if officials from either country become aware that you have recently travelled to the other,” the advisory said.

A similar travel warning was issued for Pakistan. Canadians were advised to avoid all travel to Pakistan-administered Kashmir and areas within 10 kilometers of the LoC, except for official border crossings.