Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Cancel All Pakistani Citizen Visas Immediately: Amit Shah To All Chief Ministers Of India

Cancel All Pakistani Citizen Visas Immediately: Amit Shah To All Chief Ministers Of India

Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions with all Chief Ministers across the country and instructed them to immediately cancel the visas of Pakistani citizens residing in their states and deport them from the country.

Cancel All Pakistani Citizen Visas Immediately: Amit Shah To All Chief Ministers Of India


In a significant development amid heightened security concerns, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a high-level video conference with Chief Ministers of all Indian states. During the meeting, Shah instructed state governments to identify Pakistani nationals residing within their jurisdictions on valid visas and initiate immediate proceedings to cancel those visas and deport them without delay.

According to officials present in the meeting, the directive comes in light of recent national security incidents, including the Pahalgam terror attack, which has led to increased scrutiny of foreign nationals, especially those from Pakistan. The Home Minister emphasised the need for a coordinated and uncompromising approach towards ensuring the safety and sovereignty of the country.

State governments have been asked to furnish a detailed report on the number of Pakistani nationals currently residing in India, their visa status, and their movement within the country.

Shah reiterated that the safety of Indian citizens remains the top priority and that the government will not tolerate any potential threat, direct or indirect. “All Pakistani citizens living in India, irrespective of the reason, must be re-evaluated through the lens of national security. Those found with valid visas will have them cancelled and will be sent back with immediate effect,” a senior official quoted the Home Minister as saying.

Must Read: How Is Foreign Media Building False Narrative Around The Pahalgam Terror Attack? Check Here

Filed under

amit shah Cancel All Pakistani Visa

newsx

Hindu Woman Receives Rape Threats For Speaking Against Pahalgam Terror Attack, Watch
Talking about India’s d

‘Pakistan’s Map Might Disappear’: Maj Gen (R) Sudhakar Jee Discusses Pakistan’s Simla Agreement Suspension |...
Apple is looking to shift

‘India Is Key To Apple’: Apple To Shift Iphone Assembly For US To India By...
BSF authorities in Jammu

Pahalgam Aftermath: Jammu’s Indo-Pakistan Border Closed to Civilians
Jammu and Kashmir Lieuten

‘They Must Pay the Heavy Price’: Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha On Pahalgam Terror...
Lashkar-e-Taiba mastermin

Pak Army Colonel Seen Celebrating With Lashkar Terror Mastermind After Deadly Pahalgam Attack
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Hindu Woman Receives Rape Threats For Speaking Against Pahalgam Terror Attack, Watch

Hindu Woman Receives Rape Threats For Speaking Against Pahalgam Terror Attack, Watch

‘Pakistan’s Map Might Disappear’: Maj Gen (R) Sudhakar Jee Discusses Pakistan’s Simla Agreement Suspension | NewsX Exclusive

‘Pakistan’s Map Might Disappear’: Maj Gen (R) Sudhakar Jee Discusses Pakistan’s Simla Agreement Suspension |...

‘India Is Key To Apple’: Apple To Shift Iphone Assembly For US To India By 2026

‘India Is Key To Apple’: Apple To Shift Iphone Assembly For US To India By...

Pahalgam Aftermath: Jammu’s Indo-Pakistan Border Closed to Civilians

Pahalgam Aftermath: Jammu’s Indo-Pakistan Border Closed to Civilians

‘They Must Pay the Heavy Price’: Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha On Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘They Must Pay the Heavy Price’: Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha On Pahalgam Terror...

Entertainment

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login Error

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy For Me

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For Ramayana, Recalls Preparing Three Scenes

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your Heart

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your

Who Is Aparna John? After Vincy Aloshious, Actress Accuses Shine Tom Chacko Of Drug Use: White Powder Is All I Can Say

Who Is Aparna John? After Vincy Aloshious, Actress Accuses Shine Tom Chacko Of Drug Use:

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After