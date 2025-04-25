Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions with all Chief Ministers across the country and instructed them to immediately cancel the visas of Pakistani citizens residing in their states and deport them from the country.

In a significant development amid heightened security concerns, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a high-level video conference with Chief Ministers of all Indian states. During the meeting, Shah instructed state governments to identify Pakistani nationals residing within their jurisdictions on valid visas and initiate immediate proceedings to cancel those visas and deport them without delay.

According to officials present in the meeting, the directive comes in light of recent national security incidents, including the Pahalgam terror attack, which has led to increased scrutiny of foreign nationals, especially those from Pakistan. The Home Minister emphasised the need for a coordinated and uncompromising approach towards ensuring the safety and sovereignty of the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is speaking to all chief ministers on the issue, asking them to identify all Pakistan nationals in their respective states and take steps to ensure their prompt return to Pakistan: Sources

State governments have been asked to furnish a detailed report on the number of Pakistani nationals currently residing in India, their visa status, and their movement within the country.

Shah reiterated that the safety of Indian citizens remains the top priority and that the government will not tolerate any potential threat, direct or indirect. “All Pakistani citizens living in India, irrespective of the reason, must be re-evaluated through the lens of national security. Those found with valid visas will have them cancelled and will be sent back with immediate effect,” a senior official quoted the Home Minister as saying.

