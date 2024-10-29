Cannibalism And Crime: Greater Noida Drug Bust Links To Notorious Mexican Cartel

A shocking connection to a notorious Mexican drug cartel has emerged following the bust of a methamphetamine lab in Greater Noida, located in India’s National Capital Region. The Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most feared criminal organizations, is implicated in this underground drug operation. Known for its paramilitary tactics and gruesome initiation practices, the cartel’s activities have raised alarms among law enforcement agencies worldwide.

On the night of the raid, law enforcement agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, seized approximately 95 kg of methamphetamine. This seizure has underscored the extensive reach of the CJNG and its involvement in international drug trafficking. Reports suggest that the meth lab in Greater Noida was run by a former warden of Tihar Jail, one of India’s largest prisons, further complicating the web of criminality surrounding this case.

CJNG’s Notorious Practices

The CJNG is infamous not only for its drug trafficking but also for its brutal initiation rituals, which allegedly include cannibalism. According to a 2022 report from The Daily Beast, new recruits are coerced into consuming human flesh as part of their “training” in barbaric boot camps known as “terror schools.” These practices are designed to instill a sense of loyalty and fear, making the recruits more compliant to the cartel’s violent commands.

An eyewitness account revealed the horrific nature of the initiation process: “First they teach them how to cut people,” said a former member of the cartel. This gruesome training involves forcing recruits to eat human flesh, with violent repercussions for those who refuse.

Global Implications And Law Enforcement Responses

The CJNG has rapidly evolved into one of the most powerful drug cartels globally since its split from the Milenio Cartel in 2010. Its operations span more than 35 countries, including the United States, Europe, and now, India. This growth is matched by a history of extreme violence and brutality, as the cartel uses fear as a tactic to maintain control over its members and territories.

In July 2024, several CJNG members were blacklisted by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control for their involvement in cannibalism and other violent acts. The revelations from the Greater Noida drug bust serve as a stark reminder of the cartel’s global reach and the potential dangers it poses not only to Mexico but to countries like India as well.

Reports have indicated that the CJNG has kept corpses in fridges, allowing members to consume flesh over time. Disturbingly, even minors as young as 12 years old have reportedly participated in this gruesome initiation practice. The cartel operates like a military organization, complete with full-time soldiers equipped with sophisticated weaponry and armored vehicles.

