Monday, February 3, 2025
we-woman
‘Cannot Afford To Make Baseless Claims’: Jagdeep Dhankar To Kharge On Maha Kumbh Stampede Deaths

In a robust response to Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks regarding the recent stampede during the Maha Kumbh, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar has expressed deep concern over the gravity of the opposition leader’s statement.

During a heated discussion in Parliament, Kharge, one of the senior-most political leaders in India and president of the Indian National Congress (INC), had made a significant and alarming claim regarding the tragic incident at the Maha Kumbh. He alleged that “thousands have been killed” during the stampede, a statement that Dhankar found highly questionable and deeply disturbing.

In his response, Dhankar stated: “I would like to make one observation. The leader of the opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, one of the senior-most political leaders in the country, made an observation about an incident that occurred during the Maha Kumbh. This was a momentous occasion for our nation as we hosted the Maha Kumbh after 144 years. The entire country believed that this sacred event, which is rooted in our civilization’s ethos, would unite the people and reflect our spiritual values. However, to hear from the Leader of the Opposition that ‘thousands have been killed’ is absolutely unacceptable.”

He continued: “This is a very serious matter. I, therefore, direct the Leader of the Opposition to authenticate the statements he has made during the course of the day. Such remarks, which have the potential to hurt the sentiments of the nation and cause widespread chaos, cannot be taken lightly. We cannot allow statements like this to flow unchecked in this house.”

Dhankar emphasized the critical responsibility of lawmakers, reminding the assembly that “This is not a place for the freefall of information. Everything spoken here is protected from the consequences outside, but with this protection comes the immense responsibility to uphold truth and accuracy. We cannot afford to make baseless claims that could create division or disorder in our country.”

His strong stance highlighted the importance of verifying facts before making statements that could have profound implications on national harmony and security. Dhankar’s response underscored the need for politicians to exercise caution and responsibility when addressing sensitive issues in public forums.

Also Read: What Is BJP's Strategy To Reclaim Delhi After Decades? Delhi Election 2025

