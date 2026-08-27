‘Can’t Be Adjudicated…’: CJI Suryakant Breaks Silence Over Supreme Court Judge’s Complaint Against Acting Rajasthan HC Chief Justice

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has reacted sharply over Supreme Court’s Judge Sandeep Mehta’s complaint letter against Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, the Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. CJI Suryakant said the judicial complaints must be dealt through established institutional mechanism and that the matter cannot be adjudicated in public domain.

In a statement amid the row, the CJI said, “The contents of the letters cannot be adjudicated in the public domain and that the concerned judge must be given a fair opportunity to place his response before any conclusion is reached. The fact that allegations have been made, therefore, cannot by itself be treated as a finding against the judge.”

Collegium Taken Note of Complaint

According to the CJI, the Collegium is already working on appointments of Chief Justices in the remaining High Courts and has taken note of concerns raised by Justice Sandeep Mehta.

CJI also said that allegations against a sitting judge must be dealt with strictly through the established institutional mechanism, and the concerned judge must get a fair opportunity to respond.

Suryakant also added that the matter is being examined at the appropriate level, taking into account the material placed by Justice Mehta and the response of Justice Sharma.

CJI also emphasised that the Supreme Court cannot allow complaints against judges to be decided through competing claims in the media. Any administrative action will be taken by the competent authority after due consideration, he said.

“Any decision regarding the continuation, transfer or other administrative action concerning the acting Chief Justice would be taken by the competent institutional authority after due consideration of the material,” the statement from the CJI added.

How controversy erupted?

The controversy arose after Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta wrote multiple letters to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant levelling serious allegations against Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, the Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. Justice Mehta has also asked CJI to transfer Justice Sharma.