‘Can’t Endure It Anymore’: 23-Year-Old Wife of International Kabaddi Player Ends Life in Haryana

The 23-year-old wife of an international kabaddi player allegedly died by suicide at their home in Rohtak, Haryana, on Friday afternoon. Muskan, a resident of Meham in Rohtak, got married in December 2023, and the couple welcomed a baby boy in November last year. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and called a forensic team to investigate. The exact reason behind her death is not yet known.

Dehradun Teacher’s Death Sparks Fresh Concern

According to reports, Muskan had shared a reel featuring a Punjabi song just a day before her death.

The incident comes just days after a government school teacher in Dehradun also died by suicide. Her family alleged that she had been facing mental and physical harassment from her husband and in-laws.

The teacher had married a fellow government employee in November last year and lived in the Doiwala area near Dehradun. In her police complaint, her mother claimed that her daughter was harassed over dowry and was repeatedly called “unlucky” and “inauspicious” by her husband and his family.

Teacher’s Final Video Goes Viral

Before her death, Kandhari recorded a video that is now being widely shared on social media.

In the video, she apologised to her mother and said she could no longer cope with the situation. She claimed she had been suffering for the past six months and felt emotionally exhausted. Kandhari also alleged that her husband and in-laws repeatedly blamed her for problems that arose after the marriage and called her “unlucky,” saying their attitude towards her never changed.

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