‘Can’t Work As Before’: Nitin Gadkari’s Remark Sparks Political Buzz, Office Issues Clarification

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has rencenly issued a major political discussion when he said that responsibilities should now be handed over to the newer generation. While speaking at an event in Nagpur, Gadkari was seen saying that he could not work as much as he used to. His remark came at a time when the BJP has recently made a major organisational reshuffle.

Nitin Gadkari Says New Generation Should Get A Chance

Gadkari spoke about his long public life and the need to give younger people more responsibility.

“These days, I can’t do as much work. I did it when I could. Now, my involvement has diminished. Work should be handed over to the new generation,” Gadkari had said. He also stressed that the older generation would continue to guide those taking over.

“Work should be handed over to the new generation. A new generation has come, and the older generation is guiding them,” he said. The 69-year-old minister also recalled his three decades in public life.

“I have been continuously working in public life for the last 30 years. I have seen many ups and downs and received many awards. But I can’t work much now, the new generation should be given a chance to work,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari’s Office Clarifies Remarks

The comments led to speculation among political watchers. However, Gadkari’s office has issued a clarification that he did not make such remarks in a political context. While issuing the clarification, Gadkari was referring specifically to the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust. The organisation was founded by him and runs Ekal Vidyalayas, or one-teacher primary schools, in tribal areas.

He further talked about the development work in Maharashtra. He mentioned that his scale of work would grow in the coming years and highlighted the goal to ensure that no tribal village in the state should remain without electricity.

BJP Organisational Reshuffle Adds To Speculation

Gadkari’s remarks came shortly after the BJP announced a major organisational overhaul. The party recently unveiled its new national team under president Nitin Nabin. The 65-member team includes 51 new faces. The changes have been seen as a major generational shift within the organisation.

The new team includes 13 national vice presidents. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and former RSS functionary Ram Madhav are among them.

Former Union minister Smriti Irani has also been appointed as one of the party’s eight national general secretaries. The BJP changes have further fuelled speculation about a possible reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet. However, there has been no official confirmation of any such move.