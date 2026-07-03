Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case: Who Is the Woman Arrested After Torturing an Infant in Viral Video?

Capgemini Daycare Case: Police have arrested a woman in connection with the alleged torture of an infant at a day care centre in Bengaluru’s Brookefield area, officials said on Friday. According to the Bengaluru Commissioner, the woman named Vijayalakshmi is the second accused in the FIR registered in the case. She was identified during verification of video footage that surfaced in connection with the alleged abuse of the child and was subsequently taken into custody. The Commissioner said the accused will be produced before a court, and her custody will be sought for further interrogation as the investigation continues.

Police Arrested Second Accused of Capgemini Bengaluru Daycare Abuse Case

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge termed the alleged assault “absolutely unacceptable” and said such incidents would not be tolerated.

“Such an incident is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The authorities have already sought a report on the matter,” Kharge said.

He said there is a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that clearly lays down how daycare centres should be run and asked the management to submit a written explanation.

“Parents entrust daycare centres with the care of their young children. These centres must be operated with utmost care and in accordance with the prescribed guidelines. That was clearly not the case here,” the minister said.

Kharge further said the incident not only affects the reputation of the company concerned but also tarnishes the image of “Brand Bengaluru.”

“This is not just about the company’s reputation–it also tarnishes Brand Bengaluru. Let the report come in, and appropriate action will be taken,” he added.

The case pertains to the alleged abuse of an infant at a day care facility, which came to light after video evidence of the incident surfaced. The investigation is underway.

What is Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case?

The alleged toddlers’ abuse came to light after someone filed a complaint with the children’s helpline. After the complaint was submitted, the District Child Protection Unit initiated an investigation.

Officials said the daycare which is inside Capgemini’s Bengaluru campus, handles the children of the company’s employees. Videos that were shared with the authorities reportedly show kids as young as two being mistreated.

In some viral videos, toddlers were allegedly made to sit inside a washing machine, with water being sprayed on their mouths. The videos also allegedly showed children locked inside a bathroom.

Those videos were later handed over to the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Capgemini said the safety and well-being of its employees and their families is its top priority. The company also said it is fully cooperating with the investigation and that it has temporarily shut the daycare down, as a precaution.

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