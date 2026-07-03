Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case: Who Is the Woman Arrested After Torturing an Infant in Viral Video?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 atrophic gastritis Chetan Chaudhary Cricket crime news Dharwad FIFA World Cup iPhone 17 Pro Max India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 atrophic gastritis Chetan Chaudhary Cricket crime news Dharwad FIFA World Cup iPhone 17 Pro Max India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 atrophic gastritis Chetan Chaudhary Cricket crime news Dharwad FIFA World Cup iPhone 17 Pro Max India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 atrophic gastritis Chetan Chaudhary Cricket crime news Dharwad FIFA World Cup iPhone 17 Pro Max India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 atrophic gastritis Chetan Chaudhary Cricket crime news Dharwad FIFA World Cup iPhone 17 Pro Max India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 atrophic gastritis Chetan Chaudhary Cricket crime news Dharwad FIFA World Cup iPhone 17 Pro Max India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 atrophic gastritis Chetan Chaudhary Cricket crime news Dharwad FIFA World Cup iPhone 17 Pro Max India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 atrophic gastritis Chetan Chaudhary Cricket crime news Dharwad FIFA World Cup iPhone 17 Pro Max India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case: Who Is the Woman Arrested After Torturing an Infant in Viral Video?

Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case: Who Is the Woman Arrested After Torturing an Infant in Viral Video?

Police have arrested the second accused in the Capgemini Bengaluru daycare abuse case after a viral video allegedly showed an infant being mistreated. Karnataka has ordered a probe as the investigation continues.

Who Is the Woman Arrested After Torturing an Infant in Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case? Photo: Video Grab
Who Is the Woman Arrested After Torturing an Infant in Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case? Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 12:30 IST

Capgemini Daycare Case: Police have arrested a woman in connection with the alleged torture of an infant at a day care centre in Bengaluru’s Brookefield area, officials said on Friday. According to the Bengaluru Commissioner, the woman named Vijayalakshmi is the second accused in the FIR registered in the case. She was identified during verification of video footage that surfaced in connection with the alleged abuse of the child and was subsequently taken into custody. The Commissioner said the accused will be produced before a court, and her custody will be sought for further interrogation as the investigation continues.

Police Arrested Second Accused of Capgemini Bengaluru Daycare Abuse Case

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge termed the alleged assault “absolutely unacceptable” and said such incidents would not be tolerated.

You Might Be Interested In

“Such an incident is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The authorities have already sought a report on the matter,” Kharge said.

He said there is a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that clearly lays down how daycare centres should be run and asked the management to submit a written explanation.

“Parents entrust daycare centres with the care of their young children. These centres must be operated with utmost care and in accordance with the prescribed guidelines. That was clearly not the case here,” the minister said.

Kharge further said the incident not only affects the reputation of the company concerned but also tarnishes the image of “Brand Bengaluru.”

“This is not just about the company’s reputation–it also tarnishes Brand Bengaluru. Let the report come in, and appropriate action will be taken,” he added.

The case pertains to the alleged abuse of an infant at a day care facility, which came to light after video evidence of the incident surfaced. The investigation is underway. 

What is Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case? 

The alleged toddlers’ abuse came to light after someone filed a complaint with the children’s helpline. After the complaint was submitted, the District Child Protection Unit initiated an investigation. 

Officials said the daycare which is inside Capgemini’s Bengaluru campus, handles the children of the company’s employees. Videos that were shared with the authorities reportedly show kids as young as two being mistreated. 

In some viral videos, toddlers were allegedly made to sit inside a washing machine, with water being sprayed on their mouths. The videos also allegedly showed children locked inside a bathroom.

Those videos were later handed over to the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Capgemini said the safety and well-being of its employees and their families is its top priority. The company also said it is fully cooperating with the investigation and that it has temporarily shut the daycare down, as a precaution.

Also Read: Capgemini Daycare Abuse: Police Summon 5 Staff for Questioning Day After Bengaluru Creche Fired ‘Whistleblower’ 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case: Who Is the Woman Arrested After Torturing an Infant in Viral Video?
Tags: Bengaluru newsBrookefieldCapgeminiCapgemini Daycarecrime newsInfant Abuse

RELATED News

StarlinePS Enterprises Ltd. Invests ₹160 Crore in Celloraa Energy to Establish a 1.2 GW State-of-the-Art Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility in India

Actor Suraj’s Performance in ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Wins Audience Appreciation as Film Continues Successful Second-Week Run

Planning Last Minute Travel? Here’s How You Can Book Vande Bharat Train Ticket Just 15 Minutes Before Departure

What Is BAT-BMS App? Notorious Chinese Battery App Lets Users Switch Off E-Rickshaws

‘Ethanol Used in Racing Cars’: Hardeep Puri Defends E20 Petrol Myths on Mileage, Engine Damage; Petrol, Diesel Price Cut Soon?

LATEST NEWS

When Is Aamir Khan Marrying Gauri Spratt? Actor Reveals Date, Venue And Wedding Plans

Nagpur Cop Dragged Out Of Car, Thrashed And Kicked In Face By Miscreants, Video Surfaces

Alpha Movie Review: 3/5, Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Rewrite The Rules Of The YRF Spy Universe

Doctors, Staff Thrashed After Asking Patient’s Family to Pay Medical Bill In Maharashtra’s Thane; Video Surfaces

The Most Common Triggers Behind Hair Loss in Indian Women

Switzerland vs Algeria Result, Highlights & Goals: Swiss Advance to FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16

Why Is Stock Market Rising Today? IT Stocks Rally Lifts Sensex Over 430 Points; Nifty Hits 24,378 Intraday

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral: Why Iran Invited Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Representatives; Full List of Indian Dignitaries Attending

England Women Storm Into ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Set Up Blockbuster Clash Against Australia

Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Update: Sister Katia Aveiro Calls FIFA World Cup 2026 His ‘Last Dance’ for Portugal

Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case: Who Is the Woman Arrested After Torturing an Infant in Viral Video?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case: Who Is the Woman Arrested After Torturing an Infant in Viral Video?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case: Who Is the Woman Arrested After Torturing an Infant in Viral Video?
Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case: Who Is the Woman Arrested After Torturing an Infant in Viral Video?
Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case: Who Is the Woman Arrested After Torturing an Infant in Viral Video?
Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case: Who Is the Woman Arrested After Torturing an Infant in Viral Video?

QUICK LINKS