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Home > India News > Capgemini Daycare Abuse: Police Summon 5 Staff for Questioning Day After Bengaluru Creche Fired ‘Whistleblower’

Capgemini Daycare Abuse: Police Summon 5 Staff for Questioning Day After Bengaluru Creche Fired ‘Whistleblower’

The Capgemini daycare abuse case has taken a new turn after police summoned five daycare staff for questioning. A former employee who reportedly raised concerns about the alleged abuse claims they were fired, while disturbing videos prompted an official investigation and the temporary closure of the daycare.

Capgemini Daycare Abuse: Police Summon 5 Staff for Questioning. Photo: X
Capgemini Daycare Abuse: Police Summon 5 Staff for Questioning. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Edited By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-02 13:41 IST

Capgemini Daycare Abuse: In a major expose, a former employee, who reportedly raised alarm about the alleged abuse of toddlers at the daycare in Capgemini’s Bengaluru campus, was allegedly fired from the job. However, no action was taken in the case after the issue of toddlers’ abuse was reported to the management, NDTV reported citing Probation Officer Tilkesh Kumar. Following the complaint, the whistleblower reportedly lost the job. Kumar also claimed that investigators had suspected wrongdoing at the daycare for a while, but they did not have sufficient evidence until some disturbing videos came into view this week. 

Police Summon Staff for Questioning

Meanwhile, HAL Police have sent notices to five staff members of Little Buds Day Care, a creche being run from inside Capgemini’s Bengaluru campus, asking them to appear for questioning. 

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The allegations against the staff is that they did not prevent children from being physically and mentally abused. On June 29, an FIR was registered against the daycare workers. 

Police said they have also collected videos that allegedly showed the abuse and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory for verification. 

Officials added that the questioning is meant to clarify what each staff member’s role was and how involved in its day today running.

Officials Claim Abuse Went on for Long 

According to Tilakesh Kumar, around 50 to 60 children were enrolled at the daycare while about 15 to 20 attended the creche every day. He said the alleged abuse had been going on for a long time. 

Even though authorities had earlier received information about possible mistreatment, but they could not confirm it as there were not enough proof. Things changed after the complainant shared some videos which showed the abuse and then officials took immediate action. 

What is Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case? 

The alleged toddlers’ abuse came to light after someone filed a complaint with the children’s helpline. After the complaint was submitted, the District Child Protection Unit initiated an investigation. 

Officials said the daycare which is inside Capgemini’s Bengaluru campus, handles the children of the company’s employees. Videos that were shared with the authorities reportedly show kids as young as two being mistreated. 

In some viral videos, toddlers were allegedly made to sit inside a washing machine, with water being sprayed on their mouths. The videos also allegedly showed children locked inside a bathroom.

Those videos were later handed over to the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Capgemini said the safety and well-being of its employees and their families is its top priority. The company also said it is fully cooperating with the investigation and that it has temporarily shut the daycare down, as a precaution.

Also Read: Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Based Terror Module Linked to ISI Handler Shahzad Bhatti; 4 Arrested 

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Capgemini Daycare Abuse: Police Summon 5 Staff for Questioning Day After Bengaluru Creche Fired ‘Whistleblower’
Tags: Bengaluru newsCapgeminichild abuseDaycare Abusehome-hero-pos-1karnataka newspolice investigation

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Capgemini Daycare Abuse: Police Summon 5 Staff for Questioning Day After Bengaluru Creche Fired ‘Whistleblower’
Capgemini Daycare Abuse: Police Summon 5 Staff for Questioning Day After Bengaluru Creche Fired ‘Whistleblower’
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