Car Submerged In Rain Water After Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging

Delhi witnessed intense rainfall late Saturday night, leading to severe waterlogging across several parts of the city. One of the worst-hit areas was near Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 1, where visuals showed cars partially submerged under water.
The downpour, which followed a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), caused major traffic disruptions and impacted normal life. Several commuters reported delays, especially near key arterial roads and low-lying areas.
In particular, the stretch near Terminal 1 was left heavily inundated, leaving vehicles stranded and mobility hampered. Emergency teams were deployed to manage the traffic flow and assist stranded motorists.
The IMD had earlier warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speeds reaching up to 100 km/h. Authorities have urged residents to avoid travel in waterlogged zones and to remain indoors during periods of active rainfall.
