Carving Dreams in Wood: The Inspiring Journey Of Padma Shri Awardee Pandi Ram Mandavi From Bastar | NewsX Exclusive

Pandi Ram Mandavi is a renowned artist from Bastar, Chhattisgarh. He has been awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of the country, by the President of India, Mrs. Droupadi Murmu.

He is a tribal instrument maker and a wood artist known for his significant contribution to Muria wood art. He has played a key role in bringing this traditional craft to cultural centres at the regional and national levels.

Pandi Ram Mandavi Shares Insights On His Craftsmanship

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Pandi Ram Mandavi shared the insights on his journey, his craftsmanship and the musical instruments he makes.

When asked about the experience of receiving this national honour, Pandi Ram Mandavi, while speaking to Megha Sharma, Senior Executive Editor, NewsX, shared, “It felt very good.” When asked to share insights about his wood craft, he told NewsX, “I work with wood. I make wooden statues and comb statues and large wooden pillars. I also make bamboo flutes. These flutes are skillfully made by hand turning.”

Pandi Ram Mandavi On Passing On The Legacy To Sons

When asked for how many years he has been carrying forward this skill like a legacy and if there were others in your neighbourhood, society, or community who are continuing this craftsmanship like him, Pandi Ram Mandavi revealed, “About 8 to 10 people work with me. I have told my sons and three or four young men to continue this work.”

Mandavi is the third person from Bastar to receive the Padma award, the Padma Shri. He also revealed that he has done a lot of work in India’s major metropolitan cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha and many other states. Mandvi also shared that he has also worked in three or four foreign countries.

Watch the full interview here:

