Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Case Filed Against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and Others For Obscene Remarks

A police case has been registered in Assam against popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, along with several others, following widespread outrage over controversial comments made on comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent.

Case Filed Against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and Others For Obscene Remarks


A police case has been registered in Assam against popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, along with several others, following widespread outrage over controversial comments made on comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. The complaint accuses the group of promoting obscenity and engaging in explicit discussions that have been deemed offensive and vulgar.

Apart from Allahbadia, others named in the FIR include well-known social media personalities Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and the show’s host, Samay Raina.

The controversy erupted over a question posed by Allahbadia to a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to stop it forever?” The remark sparked a public outcry, leading to multiple complaints across the country. Assam police were the first to register an FIR, which was later confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media.

Advocates Ashish Ray and Pankaj Mishra from the Bombay High Court have also written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phalsankar and the state women’s commission, arguing that the comments made on the show were highly disrespectful and warranted strict legal action.

Commentator Rahul Easwar filed a separate complaint seeking an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Additionally, BJP leader Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey lodged a complaint with Mumbai’s Khar police.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized the incident, stating, “Freedom of speech has its limits. If someone crosses the line and encroaches on others’ freedom, action will be taken. I have been informed that the remarks were vulgar, and this behavior is unacceptable.”

Facing mounting backlash, Allahbadia, who boasts 4.5 million Instagram followers and over 10 million YouTube subscribers, issued an apology on X (formerly Twitter). “I shouldn’t have said what I did on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry. My comment was inappropriate and not even funny. Comedy is not my strength, and I regret my actions,” he said in a video message.

India’s Got Latent has often been criticized for pushing boundaries under the guise of banter. While the show features a mix of poetry, music, magic, and comedy, it has repeatedly come under fire for offensive remarks targeting women and marginalized communities.

Case Filed Against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Samay Raina

