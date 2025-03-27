Home
Friday, March 28, 2025
Cash Row: Delhi Police Seize Officers’ Mobile Phones in Probe

The mobile phones of eight Delhi Police officers have been seized and sent for forensic analysis as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged discovery of a large sum of cash at the residence of Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma, police sources revealed on Thursday.

Officers Under Investigation

Among those whose phones are being examined are:

  • The Station House Officer (SHO) of Tughlaq Road Police Station
  • Investigation Officer Havaldar Roopchand
  • Sub-Inspector Rajneesh
  • Two officers from the mobile bike patrol unit
  • Three PCR personnel

Authorities are looking into whether any videos were recorded on these phones when the officers first arrived at the scene following the fire incident. “If any videos were taken, investigators will check whether they were tampered with in any way,” a source said.

Statements Recorded, Investigation Continues

The Delhi Police has also recorded the statements of all eight officers involved. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla visited Justice Varma’s residence to question staff and security personnel as part of the probe.

The six-member police team, including the DCP, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and other officials, arrived at 30 Tughlaq Road bungalow around 1:50 PM on Wednesday. They spent about two hours at the location before leaving. The area where the alleged cash was found has been preserved, sources confirmed.

Discovery of Semi-Burnt Currency Notes

The investigation follows reports that “four to five semi-burnt sacks of Indian currency notes” were discovered in Justice Varma’s home after a fire incident on March 14. The police team was accompanied by a videographer and inspected the outhouse where the alleged cash was reportedly found.

Police sources stated that they have reviewed CCTV footage from cameras installed at the judge’s residence. Investigators may soon question additional police and fire personnel who responded to the emergency call that day.

Justice Varma Denies Allegations

Justice Yashwant Varma has denied any involvement, stating that he was in Madhya Pradesh at the time of the incident. He has firmly denied the allegations, saying that neither he nor any family member placed any cash in the storeroom.

The investigation is ongoing, and further developments are expected in the coming days.

