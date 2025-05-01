Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  'Caste Census For Welfare Of All': Shivraj Singh Chouhan Explains Govt's Decision

‘Caste Census For Welfare Of All’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Explains Govt’s Decision

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, welcomed the move but insisted that the government set a clear timeline for the process.

‘Caste Census For Welfare Of All’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Explains Govt’s Decision

'Caste Census For Welfare Of All': Shivraj Singh Chouhan Explains Govt's Decision


Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday clarified that the Centre’s move to conduct a caste census is intended to benefit all sections of society. He emphasized that the exercise will be transparent and provide accurate data needed for policy-making.

He underscored the significance of the decision, calling it a step toward ensuring social equity and justice.

Accurate Data Key to Public Welfare, Says Chouhan

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan highlighted that the caste census will help create a strong foundation for targeted welfare schemes.

“The census is in the domain of central government. Some states did their own surveys, but at some places it caused trouble. Today it has become necessary that accurate figures are needed to formulate policies for public welfare. I believe that this caste census will become the basis of public welfare and the foundation of social justice,” he said.

The Centre has resolved to include caste details in the upcoming population census. This decision was taken during a Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Political Credit War Erupts Over Caste Census

As the Congress claimed credit for the Centre’s move, Chouhan dismissed the assertions and accused the party of opportunism.

“First, he should answer why they did not conduct a caste census when they were in power? Why didn’t you put pressure on your government? Who stopped you? You should have conducted the caste census. They were even against caste based reservation. Why did Late Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi not conduct caste census? When they are in power, they will not conduct it…Congress never works for public welfare, but only to garner votes. It is in their DNA to spread lies and falsehoods,” Chouhan remarked.

Rahul Gandhi Supports Decision But Demands Timeline

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, welcomed the move but insisted that the government set a clear timeline for the process.

“We had said in the Parliament that we will make the Caste Census happen. We had also said that we would scrap the 50% cap, the artificial wall that is in place. Narendra Modi used to say that there are just four castes. Don’t know what happened, but suddenly after 11 years, Caste Census has been announced,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He pointed to Telangana as a successful model and offered Congress’s support in implementing the census nationwide.

“We completely support it but we want a timeline. We want to know that by when this will happen. This is the first step. Telangana has become a model in Caste Census and it can become a blueprint. We offer our support to the government in designing the Caste Census…There are two examples – Bihar’s and Telangana’s and there is a vast difference between the two,” he added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad

 

