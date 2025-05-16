Caste Remarks On IAF’s Vyomika Singh Spark Political Row; Baby Rani, Yogi, Mayawati Slam Ram Gopal Yadav

Ram Gopal Yadav faces backlash over caste remarks on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh; Yogi, Mayawati, and others condemn statements as shameful and divisive.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav has stirred controversy with his caste-based comments on Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. His remarks have drawn widespread criticism from leaders across political parties, including the BJP and BSP.

Yadav made the contentious statements at an event in Moradabad, alleging that BJP selectively targeted officers based on religion and caste. Referring to BJP minister Vijay Shah’s alleged remark against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Yadav said she was targeted because she is Muslim, while Vyomika Singh was spared assuming she was Rajput. He further claimed that Air Marshal AK Bharti went unnoticed.

“All three were from PDA (Picchda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak—backwards, Dalits, minorities). One was abused because she was Muslim, another was spared thinking she was Rajput, and the third was not known. Now that it’s in the papers, they’re thinking what to do,” Yadav said, adding that BJP leaders do not credit the Army but instead focus on self-glorification.

Operation Sindoor and the Role of Women Officers

His remarks came days after Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliation against terror camps in Pakistan and PoK following the Pahalgam attack. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi held crucial press briefings alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, showcasing India’s decisive military response.

Condemnation from BJP and BSP Leaders

Uttar Pradesh Minister Baby Rani Maurya strongly condemned Yadav’s remarks, stating:

“Whether it’s Sofiya Qureshi or Vyomika Singh, they are daughters of India. Making casteist remarks to gain political mileage is shameful. They will not get Dalit votes by doing such politics,” she said while speaking to ANI.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also criticised Yadav, calling his words anti-woman and a reflection of the Samajwadi Party’s “low mentality.”

“His statement is not just an insult to Wing Commander Vyomika Singh but to the entire nation,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also slammed Yadav on social media, saying, “The army uniform is not seen through casteist glasses. Every soldier performs ‘Rashtradharma’ and does not represent any caste or religion.”

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya added, “The army is beyond caste and religion. Prime Minister Modi has empowered women in the armed forces. Everyone should trust his vision.”

Mayawati Equates Remarks with BJP Minister’s Earlier Comment

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati condemned Yadav’s statement and compared it to previous remarks made by a BJP minister, saying, “Judging the army based on caste or religion is unfair. The same mistake was made earlier by a BJP minister and now by this senior SP leader. It is shameful and condemnable.”

Yadav also took a dig at the BJP’s Tiranga Yatra campaign, questioning the timing of the event: “They do everything for elections. Why take out a Tiranga Yatra now? Were the people fighting in Operation Sindoor BJP people?”

As the political storm continues, the focus remains on maintaining the dignity and neutrality of India’s armed forces, whose commitment to national service rises above any social or political labels.

