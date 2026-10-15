‘Casteist’ Remarks Against ACP: Delhi HC Defers Urgent Hearing on Journalist’s Plea Seeking Interim Relief

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to hear urgently a plea by a female journalist and two others, who were booked by the Delhi Police, for allegedly making casteist remarks against Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat during a protest in the Delhi on October 3.

The plea was mentioned before a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma, with the petitioners’ lawyer seeking an urgent hearing and interim relief from any coercive action. However, the bench said the matter would be taken up on Friday.

The case arises from a Jantar Mantar protest on October 3 against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of ‘vote theft’. According to reports, the protest was organised to demand the CEC’s removal. ACP Vivek Bhagat was deployed in the area to maintain law and order and disperse protesters.

Later ACP Bhagat filed a complaint against the journalist for allegedly making derogatory comments referring to his caste and questioned his appointment as an ACP.

Bhagat’s complaint reportedly names journalist Rosy, Gajendra Singh and another individual as accused. The FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Another section includes provisions relating to obstruction of a public servant.