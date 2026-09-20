‘Casteist Slurs’ Before Tragedy? IIT Bombay Student’s Father Accuses Professor After Son’s Death

The death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode has taken a new turn after Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Professor Suryanarayan Dulla for alleged abetment to suicide. Two other accused have not been identified in the FIR. The investigation has now been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch, according to Mumbai Police sources.

Wakode, a second-year student, was found dead in his hostel room on September 18, hours after he was caught using a mobile phone during an examination.

Sahil Wakode’s Father Alleges Caste-Based Harassment

Sahil’s father, Ravindra Chakradhar Wankhade, has alleged that his son faced caste-based abuse, threats and mental harassment for around three months. According to the complaint, Professor Dulla, who was the invigilator during the exam, allegedly used caste-based remarks against Sahil. His father has also alleged that the harassment was carried out at the direction of IIT Bombay Director Shireesh B Kedare.

The complaint further alleges that Sahil had told his father that Dulla threatened to falsely implicate him because he belonged to a “lower caste.”

These allegations are part of the family’s complaint and have not been independently established. IIT Bombay has denied caste-discrimination allegations and said no such complaint had been made by Sahil to its administration or SC-ST cell.

Mother Had Earlier Alleged Harassment

Sahil’s mother had also accused the institute of harassing her son.

“My son has been killed. He was severely harassed. I want justice,” she said.

The family has demanded strict action against those named in the complaint and sought a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death.

What Happened During The IIT Bombay Exam?

According to IIT Bombay, Sahil was caught using a mobile phone during an examination. The institute said he had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers.

However, IIT Bombay said no disciplinary action was initiated against him. The student was instead counselled by the instructor and Head of Department.

“No disciplinary action was initiated against the student,” the institute said.

It added that Sahil was assured that the incident would not affect his academic career. He later returned to his hostel room, where he was found dead.

“The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities,” IIT Bombay said.

FIR Invokes BNS And SC/ST Act

The FIR includes provisions related to abetment to suicide and common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Crime Branch will now investigate the allegations and the circumstances leading to Sahil’s death. The incident is also the third reported student suicide at IIT Bombay this year, following deaths reported in February and July.