Catholic Bishops Urge Fair and Constructive Approach to Waqf Amendment Bill

With the Waqf Amendment Bill set to be introduced in Parliament, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), a permanent association of Catholic bishops in India, has urged political parties and lawmakers to take a fair and constructive approach to the issue. The CBCI emphasized the need for careful review and unbiased discussions on the provisions of the bill to ensure that it aligns with constitutional values and democratic principles.

Concerns Over Inconsistencies in the Current Waqf Act

In a statement released on Monday, March 31, 2025, the CBCI highlighted that certain provisions in the existing Central Waqf Act contradict the Constitution and secular democratic values of the country. The association pointed out that these inconsistencies have led to major disputes, particularly in Kerala.

“In Kerala, the Waqf Board has invoked these provisions to declare the ancestral residential properties of more than 600 families in the Munambam region as Waqf land. Over the past three years, this issue has escalated into a complex legal dispute. The fact remains that only a legal amendment can provide a permanent solution, and this must be recognized by the people’s representatives,” the CBCI stated.

Appeal to Restore Land Ownership to the People of Munambam

The CBCI firmly believes that the rightful ownership of land must be restored to the affected families. The association stressed that any provisions or laws that contradict the principles of the Constitution should be amended to reflect justice and fairness.

“Any provisions or laws that contradict the principles of the Constitution must be amended. At the same time, the rights of religious minorities, as guaranteed by the Constitution, must be safeguarded,” the statement added.