Caught On Cam: 3-Year-Old Tied To Chair For 3 Hours, Ears Pulled And Slapped At Delhi Playschool

A three-year-old boy was allegedly beaten, tied to a chair for around three hours and repeatedly had his ears pulled at a playschool in Delhi’s Zafarabad, leaving him with swollen eyes and ears. The alleged abuse came to light after the child returned home on August 18 vomiting and complaining of pain. A doctor later told his family that both his eardrums were severely swollen and that the injuries appeared consistent with repeated beating and ear-pulling. CCTV footage from the school allegedly showed similar incidents on August 16, 17 and 18.

Delhi playschool CCTV allegedly captures three hours of abuse

As per reports, after seeing the footage, the child’s father alleged that his son was tied to a chair with what appeared to be a belt or strap, while his hands were left free. The child repeatedly tried to move forward and, at one point, went to the teacher and kicked at her while asking to be untied. The father alleged that the teacher hit him and made him sit back down.

He further alleged that the teacher held the boy’s ears, pulled them and slapped him. “When we watched the footage from the 18th, we saw that he had been tied to a chair continuously for about three hours. His hands were left free, but he was tied to the chair with what appeared to be a belt or strap,” the father told.

Delhi father checks footage after doctor raises alarm

Reportedly, the family had taken the child to a doctor after he came home on August 18 with swollen eyes and ears and was vomiting. “After examining him, the doctor said that both his eardrums were severely swollen. He advised us to get a CBC and a CT scan and said that if the child did not recover within a day or two, we should get him admitted because his condition was very bad.

“The doctor told us that the child had been beaten and that his ears had been continuously pulled, and that this had apparently been happening for several days,” the father told, as per reports.

The assessment prompted the father to question the school. The teacher and staff denied beating the child, but the father demanded CCTV footage. He alleged that the school asked him to pay Rs 1,500 and initially offered footage from only one camera. “They said we would have to pay Rs 1,500 and then they would give us access. They initially said they would give us footage from only one camera,” he alleged.

Delhi school staff blamed child’s behaviour, father rejects claim

The family insisted on footage from all cameras covering the classroom. The father alleged that the school remained closed for several days before he was eventually given access. After checking August 18, he also viewed recordings from August 16 and 17 and said similar incidents were visible.

“It looked like he was being tortured and beaten on a daily basis,” he told, according to reports. When confronted with the footage, the teacher and staff allegedly said the boy was hyperactive. His father rejected this explanation, saying the school should have contacted the parents and sent him home if there was a problem.

He also alleged that the family had been regularly told that the child was fine, including through daily updates. “Every day, you were sending us footage of our child. You were telling us that our child was absolutely fine, that he was eating on time, talking and doing everything normally. We had no idea that he was being continuously tortured,” he said.

Delhi police file Pocso case, maid detained

The family approached the police and an FIR was registered on August 28 under provisions including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. A maid working at the playschool has been detained in connection with the case, while police are investigating the role of other people associated with the school, including the teacher.

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