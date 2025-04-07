Home
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
Caught On Cam: 4-Month Pregnant Woman Brutally Attacked By Husband In Hyderabad, Left Grievously Injured

In a horrifying case of domestic violence, a four-month pregnant woman was allegedly assaulted by her husband with cement bricks and sticks in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli area. The incident occurred on April 1 but came to light only on Sunday after a disturbing video of the assault surfaced on social media and went viral. The victim, […]

In a horrifying case of domestic violence, a four-month pregnant woman was allegedly assaulted by her husband with cement bricks and sticks in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli area. The incident occurred on April 1 but came to light only on Sunday after a disturbing video of the assault surfaced on social media and went viral.

The victim, 22-year-old Shabana Parveen, was reportedly attacked by her husband, Mohd Basrath, 32, following a heated argument over a personal dispute. Basrath, who works as an interior worker, and Parveen, both residents of Aditya Nagar in Hafeezpet, had a love marriage in October 2024.

According to police and initial reports, Parveen had urged Basrath to move out of his family home to live with her in a rented house. This decision reportedly led to frequent quarrels between the couple.

Parveen was recently admitted to the hospital on March 29 due to ill health related to her pregnancy. After being discharged on April 1 night, another argument broke out while the couple was returning home. In a sudden fit of rage, Basrath allegedly pushed her onto the road, verbally abused her, and then picked up a cement brick from the roadside, hitting her multiple times on the head. She sustained grievous injuries and collapsed on the spot.

Believing she had died, Basrath fled the scene. Passersby immediately alerted the police, and officers from Gachibowli Police Station arrived swiftly and shifted the severely injured Parveen to a nearby hospital. Her condition is reported to be critical.

The Gachibowli police have arrested Basrath, and he has been remanded to judicial custody. Authorities are investigating the case further under relevant sections of the IPC, especially those related to attempt to murder and domestic violence.

The viral video has sparked public outrage and reignited concerns about the safety of women and the rise of domestic violence cases in urban areas like Hyderabad, especially within the real estate and working-class communities.

newsx

