Caught On Cam! A Woman In Lucknow Behaves Unnaturally In Middle Of The Road

A bizarre incident unfolded late Wednesday night in Lucknow, drawing the attention of passersby and causing traffic disruption near Lohia Hospital in the Vibhuti Khand area. Around 11 PM, a woman began exhibiting unusual behavior in the middle of the road, leaving onlookers both concerned and perplexed.

Eyewitnesses recorded the incident, and the footage has since gone viral on social media. In the video, the woman can be seen sitting on the road, moving her head in circles, swinging her arms, and at times folding her hands. A curious crowd quickly gathered, watching as the event unfolded.

Concerned bystanders alerted the police, who soon arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Reports suggest that officers made efforts to pacify the woman while also managing the traffic congestion that had built up. The commotion lasted for nearly 20 minutes before the woman was safely escorted away by authorities.

While the reason behind her behavior remains unclear, the unusual episode has sparked discussions online, with many speculating about possible mental distress or other underlying causes.

