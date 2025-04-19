Caught On Cam: Building Collapses In Northeast Delhi; Kills Four Dead, Many Still Trapped

At least four people have died and many more are feared trapped after a four-storey building suddenly collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:30 am, catching everyone in the neighborhood off guard while they were still asleep.

As per authorized information from Delhi Police, at least 14 people have to date been rescued alive. But rescue teams feel that there are stuck underneath the extensive rubble.

Emergency teams rush to the spot

As soon as the news broke, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Service, and local police rushed to the scene. The area was quickly sealed off and rescue work began in full swing.

Delhi: Mustafabad

4 died , two dozen injured in building collapsed

4-Story Building Collapses Suddenly in Mustafabad; People Buried in Deep Sleep

NDRF, Fire Department, and MCD teams are engaged in rescue efforts at the site. So far, a total of 14 people have been rescued.

Firefighters and NDRF workers are using special equipment to search through the rubble. Locals have gathered near the site, hoping for some sign of their loved ones. Rescue workers say narrow lanes in the area are making it harder to bring in heavy machines, slowing down the search.

CCTV shows the exact moment of the collapse

A local resident shared a CCTV clip from a nearby camera that shows the exact moment the building came down. In the video, you can see a huge cloud of dust and a sudden blast of wind sweep through the alley just after the structure falls.

8-10 people are still feared trapped, said Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP, North East District

“It felt like an earthquake. We ran out and saw that the building had fallen like a pack of cards,” said one neighbor who lives just a few houses away.

What caused it? Police still investigating

As of now, there’s no clear answer about what caused the building to collapse. Police say they’ve started an investigation to figure it out. They’re checking whether the building had any construction issues, or if it was illegally built or weakened over time.

“We are looking into all possible causes, including poor construction and structural faults. The priority right now is rescue and relief,” said a senior officer at the scene.

Not the first collapse this week

Sadly, this isn’t the only case of a building or structure collapsing in the Delhi-NCR area recently.

Just last week, two separate incidents claimed two lives and left three people injured.

In Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area, an under-construction wall on the sixth floor of a building fell and killed a 67-year-old man. And in Karol Bagh, a 13-year-old boy was killed when a newly-built third-floor balcony came crashing down on him while he was walking below.

Locals angry and heartbroken

Back in Mustafabad, people are in shock. Some are mourning. Others are angry. Many are standing near the site, desperate for any update from rescue teams.

“Why are these buildings allowed to stand if they’re not safe? Who is responsible for this?” asked a man who said he lost two family members in the collapse.

Several locals say they’ve been complaining about illegal constructions in the area for years, but nothing was ever done.

Search for survivors still going on

As the rescue teams continue working around the clock, the mood remains tense. Medical teams are on standby for the injured, and arrangements are being made to help people who’ve lost their homes.

Officials say they’ll share more information once the rescue work is complete and the investigation moves forward. For now, all eyes are on the debris, and everyone is hoping that more people can be saved before time runs out.

