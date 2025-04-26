A bus conductor in Mangaluru was arrested recently for allegedly sexually abusing a young female passenger while she was asleep on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. The incident occurred on a bus traveling from Mudipu to State Bank near Mangalore, sparking outrage after it was captured in a viral video.

A bus conductor in Mangaluru was arrested recently for allegedly sexually abusing a young female passenger while she was asleep on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. The incident occurred on a bus traveling from Mudipu to State Bank near Mangalore, sparking outrage after it was captured in a viral video.

The disturbing footage, recorded by a fellow passenger, shows the conductor inappropriately touching the woman while she is asleep. This shocking video quickly spread on social media, gaining widespread attention and public anger. Many people were horrified by the incident, demanding justice for the victim and consequences for the accused.

Immediate Action by Authorities

As soon as the video gained traction and was brought to the attention of the state government, the KSRTC took swift action. The conductor was immediately removed from his duties, and a disciplinary inquiry was launched. The police acted quickly as well, arresting the accused based on the video and the testimonies of the passengers who were on board.

Konaje police charged the conductor under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code), which deal with the offense of sexual harassment. The accused has been sent to 15 days of judicial custody while investigations continue.

Public and Political Reaction

The incident has drawn strong reactions from both the public and political leaders. Karnataka’s Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, expressed his outrage and demanded strict action. He emphasized that the accused should be dismissed immediately after the inquiry.

“The accused must be removed from his job after the inquiry,” Reddy stated, showing his commitment to ensuring justice for the victim and upholding the integrity of the transport services.

Outrage on Social Media

Social media platforms erupted with anger over the incident, with many users expressing their frustration not only with the conductor but also with the co-passenger who filmed the video. While the footage played a key role in bringing the case to light, several users criticized the decision to record rather than intervene in the situation.

One user wrote, “U r recording video, can’t stop this?” Another person questioned, “And who is that idiot recording it? Can’t he slap him!”

Some individuals were even more vocal, expressing concerns about the lack of immediate action: “Is the cameraman waiting for rape for this woman? He has to stop this nonsense.” Another user suggested a harsh response, saying, “The person who shot this video should be beaten with a slipper. If she were his sister, would he have filmed it like this? As for the conductor, even a beast would be better than him.”

Calls for Blurring Victim’s Face

In the aftermath of the video’s widespread circulation, some social media users raised concerns about the privacy of the victim. Many called for the victim’s face to be blurred to protect her identity, as her image had been exposed in the video without her consent.

“At least blur that girl’s face, man… that conductor should be beaten with a slipper, the idiot…” one angry commenter wrote.

Another user echoed this sentiment, asking, “Can’t you blur the victim’s face?” These demands reflect the broader concern for the victim’s privacy and dignity amid such a traumatic event.

The incident also sparked deeper conversations about the safety of women in public spaces. One social media user remarked, “I think these fellows are more dangerous than terrorists!!! Cause they will kill at one shot… but these people will kill a lifetime.” This comment reflects the growing frustration over the persistence of such crimes, which have long-term emotional and psychological impacts on the victims.