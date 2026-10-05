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Home > India News > Caught On Cam: Delhi Woman Driver Runs Over 70-Year-Old Couple, Gets Out Of Creta, Sees Them Injured And Runs Away

Caught On Cam: Delhi Woman Driver Runs Over 70-Year-Old Couple, Gets Out Of Creta, Sees Them Injured And Runs Away

A 70+ couple was hit by an SUV while walking in Delhi’s Kirti Nagar. CCTV shows the woman driver checking on them before fleeing, later leading to her arrest.

Delhi Woman Driver Runs Over 70-Year-Old Couple. (Image Credit: @Manoran66440616/X)
Delhi Woman Driver Runs Over 70-Year-Old Couple. (Image Credit: @Manoran66440616/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 11:27 IST

A morning walk, a quiet stretch of road, and then a sudden blow. In West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar, an elderly couple was walking along the left side of the road when an SUV hit them from behind. What happened in the seconds that followed, caught clearly on CCTV, has left viewers asking one question: why did the driver leave?

The Moment of Impact

The incident took place on Friday morning at around 8:45 am, near the Arya Samaj Mandir. The footage shows the couple, both over 70, walking when a Hyundai Creta struck them and threw them into the air. The woman, holding a walking stick and wearing a crossbody bag, fell to the left near an electric pole. The man landed on the bonnet for about two seconds before being flung onto the road, face first.

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The Driver’s Pause

What came next is the most unsettling part of the video. The woman behind the wheel opens the door, then shuts it and sits still for around seven seconds. She finally steps out, runs towards the man and appears to check on him. She looks at the injured woman from a distance. Then, with folded hands raised skyward, she seems to thank God that the two are alive. She walks back to her car and drives away.

Strangers Step In

It was passersby, residents and labourers working nearby who rushed to help. The man had injuries to his face and head, and blood was visible on the road. The victims have been identified as 79-year-old Dayanand Tagra and his 71-year-old wife, Kusum Tagra. Both are being treated at Kalra Hospital in Kirti Nagar. Police say their children live in the United States.

Police Trace the Driver

Delhi Police arrested 49-year-old Navleen Kaur, the driver of the SUV. The Creta has been seized. A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 125A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with rash driving and causing injury.

What Happens Next

Several questions remain. Why did the driver leave instead of calling for help? What does she say in her statement? Will police add stricter charges after reviewing the footage and the couple’s medical reports? And how are the Tagras recovering?

The accused’s side has not been reported, and the investigation continues. For now, an elderly couple is in hospital, a driver is in custody, and a few seconds of footage have become the heart of the case.

Also Read: Mother’s Jitiya Fast Ends With Son’s Dead Body: Delhi Man Stabbed To Death By One Of Girlfriend’s Many Lovers

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Caught On Cam: Delhi Woman Driver Runs Over 70-Year-Old Couple, Gets Out Of Creta, Sees Them Injured And Runs Away
Tags: creta hit an drun casecrime newsDelhi crimeDelhi hit-and-run casehit and eunkirti nagar

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Caught On Cam: Delhi Woman Driver Runs Over 70-Year-Old Couple, Gets Out Of Creta, Sees Them Injured And Runs Away

Caught On Cam: Delhi Woman Driver Runs Over 70-Year-Old Couple, Gets Out Of Creta, Sees Them Injured And Runs Away

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Caught On Cam: Delhi Woman Driver Runs Over 70-Year-Old Couple, Gets Out Of Creta, Sees Them Injured And Runs Away

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Caught On Cam: Delhi Woman Driver Runs Over 70-Year-Old Couple, Gets Out Of Creta, Sees Them Injured And Runs Away
Caught On Cam: Delhi Woman Driver Runs Over 70-Year-Old Couple, Gets Out Of Creta, Sees Them Injured And Runs Away
Caught On Cam: Delhi Woman Driver Runs Over 70-Year-Old Couple, Gets Out Of Creta, Sees Them Injured And Runs Away
Caught On Cam: Delhi Woman Driver Runs Over 70-Year-Old Couple, Gets Out Of Creta, Sees Them Injured And Runs Away
Caught On Cam: Delhi Woman Driver Runs Over 70-Year-Old Couple, Gets Out Of Creta, Sees Them Injured And Runs Away

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