Friday, March 14, 2025
Caught On Cam: Drunk Driver Rams Into Pedestrians In Vadodra; Screams For ‘Another Round’

A tragic road accident took place in Gujarat’s Vadodara late on Thursday night, where a heavily drunk driver crashed his car into multiple people, killing a woman and leaving three others seriously injured.

Caught On Cam: Drunk Driver Rams Into Pedestrians In Vadodra; Screams For 'Another Round'

A road accident took place in Gujarat’s Vadodara late on Thursday night, where a heavily drunk driver crashed his car into multiple people


A tragic road accident took place in Gujarat’s Vadodara late on Thursday night, where a heavily drunk driver crashed his car into multiple people, killing a woman and leaving three others seriously injured. The shocking event, which occurred near the Karelibag area at around 12:30 am, was captured in a disturbing video that has since gone viral.

The video shows the driver, 20-year-old Rakshit Chaurasia, stepping out of his damaged car and bizarrely shouting “another round” while throwing his arms in the air. He then began chanting “Om Namah Shivay,” seemingly unaware of the chaos around him. Meanwhile, bystanders were seen attempting to restrain him, while the injured lay scattered on the road.

Drunk Driver and His Companion Arrested

The accused, Rakshit Chaurasia, is originally from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and is currently studying law at a university in Vadodara. He was arrested on the spot. Another individual, Mit Chauhan, who was also inside the car during the accident, has been identified as the owner of the vehicle. Chauhan, a student at a private university in Vadodara, fled from the scene immediately after the crash but was later taken into custody.

Car Was Speeding at 120 km/hour Before Impact

Preliminary investigations suggest that Chaurasia was driving at a dangerously high speed of 120 km/hour when he lost control of the vehicle. CCTV footage captured the car crashing into two scooters, knocking down riders and dragging them along before coming to a complete stop.

Among the victims was 40-year-old Hemani Patel, who had gone out with her minor daughter to buy Holi colors. Tragically, Patel lost her life on the spot, while her daughter and two other victims sustained serious injuries. Emergency services rushed them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Bystanders Attempt to Control the Situation

Following the accident, a large crowd gathered at the scene. Witnesses were enraged by the reckless behavior of the driver and began thrashing him before police intervened to restore order.

Speaking about the incident, senior police official Panna Momaya stated, “The car was speeding and rammed several people in the Karelibag area. In the accident, one woman was killed, and four others are currently undergoing treatment. We will lodge an FIR and are analyzing the CCTV footage in this drink-and-drive case. The investigation into the matter is underway.”

Medical Examination to Confirm Intoxication

Chauhan, the co-passenger, was taken in for medical examination to determine whether he was also under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Police confirmed that Chaurasia did hold a valid driving license. However, his reckless actions and disregard for public safety have now led to serious legal consequences.

The authorities continue to investigate the case while urging the public to adhere to road safety norms, particularly avoiding driving under the influence of alcohol. The grieving family of Hemani Patel and the injured victims now await justice as legal proceedings take their course.

