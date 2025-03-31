Caught On Cam: Eid Celebration Ends In Tragedy, Delhi Toddler Dies Under Car Driven By 15-Year-Old

A two-year-old girl was fatally run over by a car driven by a 15-year-old in Delhi’s Paharganj. The tragic incident was caught on CCTV. Police investigation is underway.

A family’s Eid celebration in Delhi’s Paharganj turned into a heartbreaking tragedy when their two-year-old daughter was fatally run over by a car driven by a minor, officials said on Monday.

The tragic accident occurred on Sunday around 6:15 PM in Ram Nagar, Paharganj. According to the police, a 15-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a black Hyundai car when he accidentally ran over the young girl, who was playing on the street outside her home.

CCTV Footage Captures the Tragic Moment

The shocking incident was caught on CCTV, which showed the car slowly approaching the minor before stopping about a meter away. Moments later, the vehicle moved again, crushing the child under its left front wheel. Distressed locals rushed to the scene, pulling the child from under the car, but despite their efforts, she succumbed to her injuries while being taken to the hospital, officials confirmed.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the car involved in the accident belonged to a neighbor of the victim’s family. At the time of the tragedy, the neighbor’s teenage son was driving the vehicle.

The Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the matter, a senior police officer stated.

The incident has sparked concerns over underage driving and road safety in residential areas. Residents of Paharganj are urging stricter enforcement of laws to prevent such tragedies in the future.

