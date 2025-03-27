Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Caught On Cam: Fans Engage In Violent Clash During RR vs KKR IPL 2025

Caught On Cam: Fans Engage In Violent Clash During RR vs KKR IPL 2025

A tense moment unfolded at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati during the IPL 2025 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) as fans got into a violent altercation.

A tense moment unfolded at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati during the IPL 2025 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) as fans got into a violent altercation. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, showing spectators hurling abuses and engaging in physical fights, creating an ugly scene during the much-anticipated game.

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tensions Boil Over Among Spectators

What should have been an exciting evening of cricket took an unexpected turn when fans in the stands began arguing. The altercation escalated as tempers flared, leading to pushing, shouting, and eventually, a full-blown brawl. Security personnel had to step in to control the situation and prevent further chaos.

The incident has raised concerns over crowd management at IPL matches, particularly during high-stakes games featuring popular teams.

Unexpected Pitch Invasion and Security Concerns

Earlier in the night, another unexpected event took place when a fan stormed onto the field, running towards Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag. The overenthusiastic supporter fell at Parag’s feet before being swiftly removed by security officials.

Additionally, another spectator was apprehended while attempting to jump the barricade during a parade by KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The presence of a high-profile celebrity likely added to the excitement in the stadium, leading to crowd mismanagement.

Match Summary: Knight Riders Dominate Royals

Despite the off-field chaos, the game itself was a one-sided affair, with Kolkata Knight Riders cruising to an eight-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals.

Winning the toss, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane opted to bowl first, and his bowlers, especially the spinners, put on a clinical performance. Rajasthan Royals struggled with the bat, managing only 151/9 in their 20 overs. Dhruv Jurel was the lone bright spot for the Royals, top-scoring with 33 runs.

KKR’s chase was powered by an outstanding innings from Quinton de Kock. Despite the early loss of two wickets, the South African wicketkeeper-batsman anchored the chase brilliantly. He sealed the match in style, smashing two sixes and a four in the 18th over to guide his team to victory.

Quinton de Kock Steals the Show

De Kock’s phenomenal knock of 97 runs off 61 balls earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match award. His aggressive yet composed approach ensured that KKR comfortably crossed the finish line and strengthened their position in the tournament.

Concerns Over Crowd Behavior

While the match itself was a thrilling contest, the unruly behavior of some fans has sparked discussions about the need for stricter crowd control measures. IPL matches attract massive crowds, and ensuring the safety of players, officials, and spectators remains a top priority for the organizers.

With the tournament moving forward, authorities may need to implement additional security measures to prevent such incidents from recurring and maintain the spirit of the game.

ALSO READ: Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: Delhi LoP Atishi Criticizes Ruling Party, Say, “Hope BJP Will Fulfil Its Promises in Budget Session”

Filed under

Baraspara Cricket Stadium Fans RR vs KKR IPL 2025 violent clash viral video

newsx

Philadelphia Flyers Fire Head Coach John Tortara Amidst Disappointing Season
newsx

Elon Musk Says DOGE Will Increase Social Security Payouts, Contrary To Popular Concerns
Fans got in a violent cla

Caught On Cam: Fans Engage In Violent Clash During RR vs KKR IPL 2025
Elon Musk's estranged dau

Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Takes A Dig At Him In Viral Tiktok Video | Watch
newsx

US-India Relations: A Renewed Vision For Security, Technology, And Growth
newsx

Russia Offers To Power Elon Musk’s Mars Ambitions With Small Nuclear Plant
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Philadelphia Flyers Fire Head Coach John Tortara Amidst Disappointing Season

Philadelphia Flyers Fire Head Coach John Tortara Amidst Disappointing Season

Elon Musk Says DOGE Will Increase Social Security Payouts, Contrary To Popular Concerns

Elon Musk Says DOGE Will Increase Social Security Payouts, Contrary To Popular Concerns

Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Takes A Dig At Him In Viral Tiktok Video | Watch

Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Takes A Dig At Him In Viral Tiktok Video | Watch

US-India Relations: A Renewed Vision For Security, Technology, And Growth

US-India Relations: A Renewed Vision For Security, Technology, And Growth

Russia Offers To Power Elon Musk’s Mars Ambitions With Small Nuclear Plant

Russia Offers To Power Elon Musk’s Mars Ambitions With Small Nuclear Plant

Entertainment

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In Disguise As Camilla’

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?