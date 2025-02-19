Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
  • Caught On Cam: Firecracker Explosion During Football Match In Kerala’s Malappuram Leaves Over 30 Injured

Caught On Cam: Firecracker Explosion During Football Match In Kerala’s Malappuram Leaves Over 30 Injured

Reports indicate that the explosion took place at Therattammal, near Areekode, during the final match of a football tournament.

Caught On Cam: Firecracker Explosion During Football Match In Kerala’s Malappuram Leaves Over 30 Injured

Kerala


A powerful firecracker explosion rocked a football ground near Areekode in Kerala’s Malappuram district, leaving more than 30 people injured. The incident occurred just before the commencement of a football match when firecrackers were ignited, leading to widespread panic and destruction.

The injured were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Explosion Occurs During Final Match in Therattammal

Reports indicate that the explosion took place at Therattammal, near Areekode, during the final match of a football tournament. The match was between United FC Nellikuth and KMG Mavoor, and firecrackers were being used as part of the event.

Spectators awaiting the match witnessed the sudden explosion, as firecrackers burst and spread rapidly across the ground. Many individuals in the stands suffered injuries and were quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate care.

No Serious Injuries Reported, Investigation Underway

According to initial reports, none of the injured sustained severe wounds. Authorities have confirmed that the Areekode police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Areekode police provided an official statement: “More than 30 people sustained injuries due to firecrackers ignited near Areekode in Malappuram district, Kerala. The explosion occurred at a football ground before the start of a match, with firecrackers bursting and spreading into the spectator area. The injured were taken to a private hospital, and no serious injuries have been reported.”

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the explosion, and additional details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.

