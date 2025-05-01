Caught On Cam: Karnataka State Bus Driver Halts Bus Mid-Way To Offer Namaz, Suspended For Causing Delay, Making Passengers Wait

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has ordered a detailed inquiry and emphasized that disciplinary action must be taken if the driver violated service protocols.

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver-cum-conductor has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him pausing the bus mid-route to offer namaz, causing a delay in the scheduled service between Hubballi and Haveri on April 29.

The clip, which quickly went viral on social media, captures the driver praying inside the bus in full uniform while passengers waited, sparking public outrage over the use of work hours for religious observance.

Karnataka: Bus driver Shafiulla Nadaf stopped a govt bus mid-route from Hubballi to Haveri to offer Namaz roadside, with passengers inside. If this were any other religion, they’d likely be suspended or face an FIR by now. pic.twitter.com/4kdqjnmBKH Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Angry Saffron (@AngrySaffron) April 30, 2025

Transport Department Launches Probe

Responding swiftly, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy ordered a detailed inquiry and emphasized that disciplinary action must be taken if the driver violated service protocols. Authorities confirmed that the driver has been suspended during the investigation.

Minister Reddy stated, “Employees serving the public must adhere strictly to service regulations. While every citizen has the freedom to follow their faith, engaging in religious activity during official duty hours, especially when it disrupts services, is not acceptable.”

Officials Asked to Prevent Recurrence

The Minister also instructed the Managing Director of the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), based in Hubballi, to implement stricter oversight and ensure such incidents do not occur again.

The Transport Department has reiterated that public service staff must balance their religious rights with their professional responsibilities, particularly when passengers’ time and convenience are at stake.

ALSO READ: Female Vibrators In Digha: Mamata Banerjee’s Government Makes An Embarrassing Mistake While Promoting New Jagannath Temple In Digha