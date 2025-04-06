Caught On Cam: Kerala Private Firm Abuses Employees In Viral Video; Cops Say ‘Video Is Staged’

A private marketing firm based in Kaloor, Kerala, is under severe public and government scrutiny after disturbing allegations emerged that some of its employees were punished in humiliating ways for not meeting their sales targets. The alleged acts included making staff crawl on their knees like animals and lick coins off the floor in front of others.

The claims have shaken the public and led to a growing chorus demanding justice and better worker protection. Authorities across Kerala have launched separate investigations, even as the police suggest the viral video might not be recent or real.

Employees Say They Were Publicly Shamed

The issue came to light when a few former employees spoke to a local television channel. They claimed that workers who failed to meet their targets were subjected to harsh punishments. One such punishment, as seen in a viral video, allegedly involved workers being forced to crawl on all fours and lick coins placed on the ground, all while being watched by others.

The disturbing footage quickly circulated on social media and was picked up by news outlets, sparking outrage across Kerala and beyond.

A video has surfaced which shows underperforming employees of a private marketing firm in Kerala's Kochi being subjected to inhuman treatment, including making them walk on their knees like chained dogs for not meeting their targets.

Incident Linked to Perumbavoor, Connected to Kaloor Firm

While initial reports suggested that the firm in Kaloor was directly involved, police later clarified that the alleged harassment might have actually taken place at a partner firm located in nearby Perumbavoor. This Perumbavoor-based unit reportedly worked with the Kaloor firm to market and sell its products.

Quoting the firm’s owner, police said, “The alleged harassment might have taken place in a firm in Perumbavoor, which used to market and sell the products of the establishment in Kaloor.”

Police Say No Complaint Yet; Video May Be Staged and Old

Interestingly, the police have not yet received any formal complaint from any of the affected employees. However, they confirmed that an investigation is underway.

A police officer told reporters, “No case has been registered so far, and an investigation is underway.”

The officer also revealed that the video at the center of the controversy appears to be four months old, and may have been staged or deceptive in nature.

“Police claim the video is staged and deceptive,” said a source familiar with the investigation.

Despite the video’s questionable nature, the matter is being treated seriously given the gravity of the allegations.

Human Rights and Youth Commissions Step In

Nonetheless, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission registered a case based on a complaint filed by High Court lawyer Kulathoor Jaisingh later the same day.

Additionally, the Kerala State Youth Commission also launched an independent investigation. The panel acted on its own initiative and directed the District Police Chief to submit a report on the incident.

In a public statement, Commission Chairman M Shajar condemned the alleged harassment and called for immediate legal action.

“Legal action should be taken against such practices that are unacceptable in a civilised and democratic society. As a civilised society, we should collectively respond against such anti-social trends.”