Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Caught On Cam: Kerala Private Firm Abuses Employees In Viral Video; Cops Say ‘Video Is Staged’

Caught On Cam: Kerala Private Firm Abuses Employees In Viral Video; Cops Say ‘Video Is Staged’

A private marketing firm based in Kaloor, Kerala, is under severe public and government scrutiny after disturbing allegations emerged that some of its employees were punished in humiliating ways for not meeting their sales targets. The alleged acts included making staff crawl on their knees like animals and lick coins off the floor in front of others.

Caught On Cam: Kerala Private Firm Abuses Employees In Viral Video; Cops Say ‘Video Is Staged’


A private marketing firm based in Kaloor, Kerala, is under severe public and government scrutiny after disturbing allegations emerged that some of its employees were punished in humiliating ways for not meeting their sales targets. The alleged acts included making staff crawl on their knees like animals and lick coins off the floor in front of others.

The claims have shaken the public and led to a growing chorus demanding justice and better worker protection. Authorities across Kerala have launched separate investigations, even as the police suggest the viral video might not be recent or real.

Employees Say They Were Publicly Shamed

The issue came to light when a few former employees spoke to a local television channel. They claimed that workers who failed to meet their targets were subjected to harsh punishments. One such punishment, as seen in a viral video, allegedly involved workers being forced to crawl on all fours and lick coins placed on the ground, all while being watched by others.

The disturbing footage quickly circulated on social media and was picked up by news outlets, sparking outrage across Kerala and beyond.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Incident Linked to Perumbavoor, Connected to Kaloor Firm

While initial reports suggested that the firm in Kaloor was directly involved, police later clarified that the alleged harassment might have actually taken place at a partner firm located in nearby Perumbavoor. This Perumbavoor-based unit reportedly worked with the Kaloor firm to market and sell its products.

Quoting the firm’s owner, police said, “The alleged harassment might have taken place in a firm in Perumbavoor, which used to market and sell the products of the establishment in Kaloor.”

Police Say No Complaint Yet; Video May Be Staged and Old

Interestingly, the police have not yet received any formal complaint from any of the affected employees. However, they confirmed that an investigation is underway.

A police officer told reporters, “No case has been registered so far, and an investigation is underway.”

The officer also revealed that the video at the center of the controversy appears to be four months old, and may have been staged or deceptive in nature.

“Police claim the video is staged and deceptive,” said a source familiar with the investigation.

Despite the video’s questionable nature, the matter is being treated seriously given the gravity of the allegations.

Human Rights and Youth Commissions Step In

Nonetheless, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission registered a case based on a complaint filed by High Court lawyer Kulathoor Jaisingh later the same day.

Additionally, the Kerala State Youth Commission also launched an independent investigation. The panel acted on its own initiative and directed the District Police Chief to submit a report on the incident.

In a public statement, Commission Chairman M Shajar condemned the alleged harassment and called for immediate legal action.

“Legal action should be taken against such practices that are unacceptable in a civilised and democratic society. As a civilised society, we should collectively respond against such anti-social trends.”

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Catholic Priest Fatally Shot Outside Kansas Church, Oklahoma Man Charged With Murder

Filed under

Human rights Kaloor Kerala Private Firm kochi labour rights

newsx

Verstappen Victorious: Red Bull Driver Wins Japanese GP, Lando Norris Comes Close
'We Should Proceed With a

‘We Should Proceed With a Humane Approach’: Sri Lanka Releases 14 Indian Fishermen After PM...
newsx

PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Jointly Inaugurate Maho-Omanthai Railway Track Upgradation Project
newsx

PM Modi Gets Divine Darshan Of Ram Setu On Journey From Sri Lanka To Tamil...
Ram Navami 2025: Magnific

Ram Navami 2025: Magnificent Surya Tilak of Shri Ram at Ayodhya Temple Will Leave You...
On the auspicious day of

Watch The Sun Illuminate Ram Lalla’s Forehead During Surya Tilak Ceremony In Ayodhya On Ram...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Verstappen Victorious: Red Bull Driver Wins Japanese GP, Lando Norris Comes Close

Verstappen Victorious: Red Bull Driver Wins Japanese GP, Lando Norris Comes Close

‘We Should Proceed With a Humane Approach’: Sri Lanka Releases 14 Indian Fishermen After PM Modi Appeal

‘We Should Proceed With a Humane Approach’: Sri Lanka Releases 14 Indian Fishermen After PM...

PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Jointly Inaugurate Maho-Omanthai Railway Track Upgradation Project

PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Jointly Inaugurate Maho-Omanthai Railway Track Upgradation Project

PM Modi Gets Divine Darshan Of Ram Setu On Journey From Sri Lanka To Tamil Nadu

PM Modi Gets Divine Darshan Of Ram Setu On Journey From Sri Lanka To Tamil...

Ram Navami 2025: Magnificent Surya Tilak of Shri Ram at Ayodhya Temple Will Leave You Awestruck

Ram Navami 2025: Magnificent Surya Tilak of Shri Ram at Ayodhya Temple Will Leave You...

Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another Bang!

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

Lifestyle

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting