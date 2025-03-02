Caught On Cam: Man Saves Cow From A Dirty Drainage; Internet Loves It

In a world where kindness often seems rare, one man restored faith in humanity by going above and beyond to rescue a helpless cow trapped in a filthy drainage. The touching act was caught on camera and quickly went viral, with social media users praising his compassion and selflessness.

Viral Video Captures Dramatic Rescue

A video shared on Instagram by the handle ‘veera__singam’ captured the intense moment when the man, along with a few others, attempted to save the distressed cow. The animal struggled to climb out, despite repeated efforts, as a rope was tied around its neck to help pull it to safety. The caption of the video read, “It’s alive,” highlighting the successful rescue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ༒𝚅𝙴𝙴𝚁𝙰 𝚂𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙰𝙼 (𝙱𝚞𝚍𝚍𝚘𝚍𝚞) ༒ (@veera__singam)

Internet Reacts with Love and Admiration

The video resonated deeply with netizens, amassing 976K likes in just a day. Many users were moved to tears by the man’s efforts and expressed their appreciation in the comments section.

One user shared, “I’m getting tears when I saw this reel, such a kind heart.” Another commented, “I wanted to comment on something, but the words didn’t come out. This is simply beautiful.”

Messages of respect and gratitude flooded the post. “A lot of respect and love for your brother,” wrote one user, while another added, “This man has all my love and respect. Thank you.”

Another heartfelt comment read, “Thank you for helping out an animal that was stuck in such a horrible situation. I hope you have a happy and good life.”