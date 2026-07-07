Caught on Cam: Mob Brutally Attacks Bengaluru Family in Expressway Road Rage; 3 Arrested

In yet another harrowing case of road rage, a family was allegedly attacked by a group of men on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. A dashcam video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing a mob assaulting a driver identified as Sagar. A resident of Bengaluru, Sagar was traveling with his wife, children, and an elderly woman when the confrontation took place. Police have arrested three suspects so far, and a further probe is underway to trace the remaining individuals involved.

Mob Attacks Driver, Smashes Windows on Busy Highway

The incident occurred at around 10:30 PM on Sunday near Maddur in the Mandya district. It was captured entirely on the dashcam of a vehicle traveling directly behind the victim. According to the police, Sagar was punched and repeatedly assaulted by the group on the busy expressway. The viral video shows the men continuously attacking the driver and smashing the car’s windows in the middle of the highway. The assault only stopped after Sagar’s wife stepped out of the vehicle to protect him and an occupant from another car intervened to defuse the situation.

A shocking assault on a family inside their car, right in the middle of a busy highway. A video of a mob attack on a family on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has gone viral. The horrifying assault was captured on the dashcam of another car on the highway. The video shows a… pic.twitter.com/YgDtjaWpgp — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 7, 2026

Three Arrested, Investigation Underway To Trace Remaining Suspects

The police have apprehended three accused individuals involved in the suspected road rage incident and are actively tracking down the remaining suspects. Investigators revealed that the confrontation began after Sagar’s car collided with another vehicle amidst heavy traffic on the expressway. An argument broke out over the collision, which quickly escalated into physical violence. Sagar sustained injuries during the assault and lodged a formal police complaint on Monday against the group.

Viral Video Sparks Intense Online Outrage

The footage of the attack has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. Netizens have slammed the lack of safety on the expressway, calling it an example of “lawlessness” and urging authorities to take stringent action against the perpetrators.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote: “Please take severe action on such incidents and people, and let the public know the action taken. This is the only way to create fear in people’s minds. Law and order is not every hooligan’s right.”

Another user shared their frustration, noting: “Forget driving, even walking on roads is dangerous. One fellow on a bike shouted at me for walking on a narrow road… what if the goon carries a knife?”

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