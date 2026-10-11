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Home > India News > Caught on Cam: Shoes Thrown, Abusive Language, Congress Workers Clash During Aradhana Mishra’s Ceremony: What Went Wrong?

Caught on Cam: Shoes Thrown, Abusive Language, Congress Workers Clash During Aradhana Mishra’s Ceremony: What Went Wrong?

The swearing-in of new UP Congress president Aradhana Mishra Mona was overshadowed by a clash between supporters of Ajay Rai and Mamta Chaudhary, with shoes reportedly thrown and Rai demanding her expulsion.

Workers Clash at UP Congress Office During Aradhana Mishra's Swearing-In (Photo: X)
Workers Clash at UP Congress Office During Aradhana Mishra's Swearing-In (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 17:47 IST

During the swearing-in of the new state president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Party, Aradhana Mishra Mona, an unpleasant incident occurred when a scuffle took place among the party workers on the state office premises. This incident came to light when some of the party workers who supported the previous state president Ajay Rai and Congress leader Mamta Chaudhary threw shoes at each other.

This incident has brought to light some differences within the state wing of the Congress Party amidst preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

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Shoes Thrown as Congress Workers Clash at UP Headquarters

The confrontation reportedly involved supporters of Ajay Rai and Mamta Chaudhary, the Congress’ Awadh Zone president. The clash took place during the swearing-in ceremony of Aradhana Mishra as the new state president and Imran Masood as acting president.

According to the reports, tensions escalated after Mamta Chaudhary was accused of using abusive language. Supporters of Ajay Rai allegedly reacted by creating a commotion at the party headquarters, with workers seen clashing and shoes being thrown. The incident disrupted what was expected to be an important organisational event for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

Ajay Rai Approaches Senior Leaders, Demands Mamta Chaudhary’s Expulsion

Following the confrontation, Ajay Rai reportedly raised the matter with senior Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and Imran Masood. He also demanded Mamta Chaudhary’s expulsion from the party over the alleged misconduct.

Rai reportedly argued that such behaviour damages the party’s image. The dispute has brought internal tensions into focus as the Congress attempts to reorganise its state leadership ahead of the next Assembly elections. However, the allegations surrounding the confrontation should be distinguished from any formally established findings.

Who Is Aradhana Mishra Mona, the New UP Congress President?

Aradhana Mishra, who is popularly known as Aradhana Mishra Mona, is a three-time MLA from the Rampur Khas Assembly constituency in Pratapgarh district. She is the daughter of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari. Her father has represented the same constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly nine times.

Mishra’s appointment places a leader with an established political background at the centre of the Congress’ state organisation. As per experts, the decision is also being viewed through the lens of the party’s social and electoral strategy in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress Reshuffles Leadership Ahead of 2027 Assembly Elections

The appointment of Aradhana Mishra, along with Imran Masood as acting president and other organisational changes, is seen as a milestone in the organisational setup of the party, especially ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Election.

Congress will have the responsibility of enhancing its organisational network, widening its voter base and preparing itself for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections. It is believed that organisational changes will help in these endeavours.

Nonetheless, the clash at the oath-taking ceremony has become an unwelcome addition to the process of preparations by the organisation for this important election.

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Caught on Cam: Shoes Thrown, Abusive Language, Congress Workers Clash During Aradhana Mishra’s Ceremony: What Went Wrong?
Tags: ajay-raiAradhana MishraAradhana Mishra Swearing-InCongress Workers Clashhome-hero-pos-6imran masoodMamta ChaudharyShoes Thrown at Congress OfficeUP CongressUP Congress Clashup news

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Caught on Cam: Shoes Thrown, Abusive Language, Congress Workers Clash During Aradhana Mishra’s Ceremony: What Went Wrong?

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Caught on Cam: Shoes Thrown, Abusive Language, Congress Workers Clash During Aradhana Mishra’s Ceremony: What Went Wrong?

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Caught on Cam: Shoes Thrown, Abusive Language, Congress Workers Clash During Aradhana Mishra’s Ceremony: What Went Wrong?
Caught on Cam: Shoes Thrown, Abusive Language, Congress Workers Clash During Aradhana Mishra’s Ceremony: What Went Wrong?
Caught on Cam: Shoes Thrown, Abusive Language, Congress Workers Clash During Aradhana Mishra’s Ceremony: What Went Wrong?
Caught on Cam: Shoes Thrown, Abusive Language, Congress Workers Clash During Aradhana Mishra’s Ceremony: What Went Wrong?
Caught on Cam: Shoes Thrown, Abusive Language, Congress Workers Clash During Aradhana Mishra’s Ceremony: What Went Wrong?

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