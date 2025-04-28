Caught On Cam: Tourist On Zipline Accidentally Captures People Getting Shot, Frantically Running During Pahalgam Attack

The clip, inadvertently recorded by a man on a zipline ride, shows chaos as visitors flee the scene amid the sound of gunfire.

A shocking video from the Pahalgam terror attack has gone viral on social media, capturing the terrifying moments when militants opened fire at Baisaran Valley on April 22.

The clip, inadvertently recorded by a man on a zipline ride, shows chaos as visitors flee the scene amid the sound of gunfire. Towards the end of the footage, a body is seen lying still on the ground, highlighting the brutality of the assault.

Man accidentally records video of #PahalgamTerroristAttack while zip-lining over the #Baisaran valley in J&K Gunshots can be heard & innocent victims are seen running for their lives pic.twitter.com/KD7C0jAhcs Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Ayoosh (@ayooshveda) April 28, 2025

Preliminary investigations into the deadliest civilian attack in India since 2008 suggest a link to Pakistan-based terror outfits.

Intelligence sources revealed that the four militants involved were trained in camps located within Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Despite Pakistan’s denial of any involvement and its demand for a “neutral investigation,” mounting evidence continues to implicate entities across the border.

Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Gruesome Details

Witnesses at the scene provided horrifying testimonies, stating that the attackers separated tourists by gender and religion. Male victims were reportedly ordered to recite the ‘kalma’ (Islamic declaration of faith), and those who failed were executed at close range, further emphasizing the calculated cruelty of the terrorists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the massacre, describing it as a heinous and unforgivable crime. He assured the victims’ families that justice would be swiftly served. In retaliation, the Indian government suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and revoked visas previously issued to Pakistani nationals under 12 different categories.

Broader Reactions and Fallout

The political fallout continues to escalate, with the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passing a resolution denouncing the terror attack. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah admitted he had “failed” during his tenure to prevent such atrocities.

Public sentiment remains inflamed as India demands accountability and decisive action in response to the tragedy.